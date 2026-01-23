SHEEHY AUTO STORES’ 2025 COMMUNITY GIVING SURPASSES $1 MILLION ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC

Group-Wide Donations Support Education, Health, Veterans, Youth, and Local Nonprofits

FAIRFAX, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores announced today that its group-wide charitable contributions in 2025 exceeded $1 million, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing commitment to the communities it serves throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Through its Sheehy Cares initiatives, dealership-level partnerships, and company-supported programs, Sheehy Auto Stores contributed financial support, in-kind donations, and hands-on volunteer efforts to hundreds of nonprofit organizations in 2025. Beneficiaries span a wide range of causes, including education, health and human services, veterans’ organizations, youth programs, food insecurity, and animal welfare, with a strong emphasis on hyper-local impact in each market where Sheehy operates.

“This milestone really belongs to the nonprofits doing the work every day,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “We believe in supporting organizations that are making a meaningful difference — feeding families, educating students, caring for veterans, protecting animals, and strengthening neighborhoods. We’re grateful to stand alongside them and help amplify their impact in the communities we all call home.”

Community investment has long been a cornerstone of Sheehy Auto Stores’ culture, driven by employee involvement, local dealership leadership, and partnerships built on trust and shared purpose. The company’s 2025 giving reflects not only financial contributions, but also thousands of hours of employee engagement through fundraising events, collection drives, sponsorships, and volunteer service.

As Sheehy Auto Stores prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026, the company remains focused on continuing this legacy of community partnership — supporting organizations that create lasting, meaningful change across the Mid-Atlantic.

About Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Celebrating 60 years of service in 2026, Sheehy Auto Stores is a family-owned automotive group founded in 1966 and rooted in the Mid-Atlantic communities it serves. Ranked among the nation’s top dealer groups by Automotive News and recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch, and The Baltimore Sun (2024–2025), Sheehy operates 25+ dealerships representing many of the industry’s most trusted brands, including Ford, Toyota, Honda, Lexus, INFINITI, Subaru, Mazda, GMC, Volkswagen, Volvo, Hyundai, Genesis, Lincoln, and Nissan. Guided by a commitment to building lasting relationships based on trust, Sheehy continues to invest in both its people and the communities it serves. Through Sheehy Cares, the company donated more than $1 million in 2025 alone, reinforcing a legacy of giving that spans six decades. Learn more at www.sheehy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

