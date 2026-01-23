Winter’s warm boots can promote the start of nail fungus, warns Xenna Corporation

Before and after images of a toenail treated with NONYX Nail Gel NONYX Nail Gel for discolored, thick, lifted or brittle nails, including nails damage by fungus. Three sets of nails before and after using NONYX

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter settles in and people spend more time in insulated, tight-fitting footwear, Xenna Corporation is urging athletes, outdoor workers, and anyone frequently wearing warm boots to take a closer look at their toenails. Skiers, snowboarders, basketball players, runners, construction workers, and others who rely on snug shoes or heavy boots during cold months may unknowingly be creating the perfect environment for toenail fungus to take hold. Moisture, warmth, and pressure inside footwear can encourage the early stages of fungal growth—often long before symptoms become obvious.Women who keep their toenails polished through the winter and individuals who regularly wear snow boots are also at increased risk. Nail polish can mask early signs of discoloration, while boots trap heat and perspiration. Xenna recommends examining toenails now for subtle changes such as white patches, yellowing, darkening at the edges, or thickening—common early indicators of fungus beginning to develop beneath the nail surface.Because toenails grow slowly, waiting until spring to address discoloration or fungus-related changes may be too late for clear nails by summer. Toenails typically take several months to grow out, meaning that early winter is the ideal time to begin a care plan. Addressing concerns now allows nails to gradually regain a healthy, clear appearance in time for warm-weather footwear.There are many treatments available for toenail fungus and discolored nails, ranging from prescription medications to over-the-counter options. For those seeking a non-drug, topical approach, NONYXNail Gel offers a science-based solution specifically for fungus-damaged nails. Unlike antifungal drugs that target the fungus directly, NONYX works by removing the keratin debris—the food source and habitat where nail fungus hides, thrives, and spreads. This buildup is responsible for the cloudy, yellow-brown appearance commonly associated with fungal nails.NONYX’s unique, exfoliating mechanism gradually breaks down and clears away this keratin debris, allowing the nail’s natural clarity to reemerge as it grows out. Because the process depends on healthy nail growth, consistent daily use and patience are essential. In a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, 90% of nails improved with regular application of NONYX Nail Gel “Winter is when many people unknowingly set the stage for nail fungus,” says Xenna Corporation. “By the time sandal season arrives, they’re frustrated to discover discoloration that could have been addressed months earlier. Starting a toenail care routine now is the best way to ensure clear, healthy-looking nails by summer.”NONYX has been a leader in toenail appearance care since 2006 and is recommended by podiatrists for its gentle, non-medicated approach. The gel contains no parabens or preservatives and is safe for long-term use, even by diabetics with healthy feet. It is applied directly to the nail surface and underneath lifted edges, where it works to soften and lift out keratin debris over time.Consumers can find NONYX Nail Gel in the footcare section at Walmart , CVS, Walgreens, and ShopRite, as well as online at Amazon .com and Walmart.com. Xenna encourages individuals to begin examining their toenails now and to take proactive steps if they notice early signs of discoloration or thickening.“With months of winter still ahead, this is the perfect moment to get ahead of toenail concerns,” the company adds. “A few minutes of daily care now can make all the difference when it’s time to slip into sandals.”For more information, visit Nonyx.com and Xenna.com.

