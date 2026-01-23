6th Annual Online Homebuyer Mystery Shop Report Released

Online Sales Counselors continue to perform as adoption declines

Speed matters, but structure matters more. OSCs bridge the gap between marketing and onsite sales by responding quickly while building a real human connection that automation alone can’t replace.” — Leah Fellows, President of Blue Gypsy, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 6th Annual Online Homebuyer Mystery Shop Report has been released, offering an in-depth look at how today’s home builders respond to online buyer inquiries and where performance gaps persist. Conducted for the sixth consecutive year by Melinda Brody & Company in partnership with Blue Gypsy Inc. and Denim Marketing, the study benchmarks lead response speed, follow-up quality, communication channels and the impact of Online Sales Counselors (OSCs) across the industry.The 2025 report analyzed 50 builders across five segments, ranging from national production builders to small local builders. Mystery shoppers submitted online inquiries during normal business hours. Builder responses were tracked over 30 days, evaluating email, phone, text and video follow-up, as well as overall persistence and personalization.One of the most notable findings this year is the continued decline in OSC adoption, despite improving OSC performance. In 2025, 70 percent of builders surveyed employed OSCs, down from 78 percent in 2024. Despite the drop, builders with OSCs consistently outperformed those without across nearly every metric measured, reinforcing the value of a structured online sales program.“Speed matters, but structure matters more. OSCs bridge the gap between marketing and onsite sales by responding quickly while building a real human connection that automation alone can’t replace,” comments Leah Fellows, President, Blue Gypsy.Speed to lead remains a critical challenge. No builders responded to an online inquiry with a personalized email within five minutes; 20 percent replied within 30 minutes, and 24 percent within four hours. More concerning, 22 percent of builders never sent a personalized email at all! The gap between OSC and non-OSC builders remains stark: 73 percent of builders without OSCs failed to send a single personalized email, compared to just 3 percent of OSCs in 2025, a significant improvement from 13 percent the prior year.“Marketing doesn’t stop when the lead comes in. This report reinforces that great marketing must be supported by strong follow-up, or even the best campaigns lose momentum,” adds Carol Morgan, President, Denim Marketing.Phone follow-up declined overall, with only 58 percent of builders making a phone call, down eight points from 2024. However, every call made within five minutes came from an OSC, and approximately 90 percent of builders with OSCs made at least one phone call, compared to just 10 percent of builders without OSCs.The report also highlights increased use of newer communication channels. Text messaging was used by 62 percent of builders, up 12 points year over year, while video emails rose to 34 percent, also a 12-point increase. Notably, 100 percent of video emails were sent by OSCs, underscoring their role in driving more personalized, human engagement.Overall, 66 percent of builders achieved five or more personalized touchpoints across at least two communication channels, showing continued progress toward more consistent follow-up. Still, the data reveals wide variability in execution, with some builders responding within minutes and others waiting weeks to make initial contact.“The biggest takeaway from this year’s mystery shop is the importance of process. Builders that commit to structured follow-up outperform those relying on sporadic outreach or heavy automation,” states Ben Marks, President, Melinda Brody & Company.Now in its sixth year, the Online Homebuyer Mystery Shop has become a trusted benchmarking tool for home builders, sales leaders and marketing teams. The findings reinforce a clear takeaway: technology alone is not enough. Builders that combine structure, accountability and personalized follow-up consistently deliver a stronger buyer experience and better lead conversion.The full 6th Annual Online Homebuyer Mystery Shop Report is now available for download at DenimMarketing.com/onlinemysteryshop Visit DenimMarketing.com to sign up for the Denim newsletter, view the full portfolio and more. Call 770-383-3360 for information on packages and finding the perfect fit with Denim Marketing. Morgan encourages you to “Try us on for size; you will find Denim to be comfortable, reliable and personal. Our agency isn’t one size fits all – neither are jeans!”About Denim Marketing:Whether stonewashed, faded or indigo blue, Denim Marketing's marketing strategies are tailored to each client’s needs and niche. Established in 1999 as Flammer Relations, Denim Marketing began with a focus on public relations services for clients. The company has expanded its services over the years to become a full-service strategic marketing agency specializing in strategic marketing, media relations, blogging, social media, promotions, advertising and much more. Denim Marketing aims to be a go-to source for companies seeking a comfortable fit, strong relationships and results. Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360 or email Carol@DenimMarketing.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.