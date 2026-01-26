Western Specialty Contractors Completes Exterior Stone Cleaning and Repair at Peoria County Courthouse

The Springfield branch finished an exterior cleaning and repair job at Peoria County Courthouse, a prominent government building in the heart of downtown Peoria

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Springfield branch has completed an exterior stone cleaning and repair project at the Peoria County Courthouse, a prominent government building in the heart of downtown Peoria. The project was performed for the County of Peoria, with Fehr Graham serving as the architect. Work began on November 4, 2024, and concluded on November 21, 2025.

The project focused on revitalizing the courthouse’s historic limestone and granite façade while improving the long-term performance of the building envelope. Western’s scope included limestone patching, comprehensive stone cleaning, replacement of window perimeter sealant and window wet seal, and replacement of select granite panels. These repairs were designed to restore the structure’s appearance, address aging components, and enhance protection from weather exposure.

Access presented one of the project’s most significant challenges. The courthouse features multiple elevation changes, varied façade depths, and limited ground access in certain areas. Some elevations required the installation of intricate suspended scaffolding systems to safely reach and repair the stone surfaces. Western’s crews planned and executed these access methods with precision, allowing the work to proceed efficiently and safely across all elevations.

“Our team navigated complex access conditions throughout the project, and their ability to adapt was essential to our success,” said Project Manager Nick Elliott. “The courthouse is an important landmark for Peoria County, and we were proud to help preserve its exterior through careful restoration work.”

Western Specialty Contractors served as the prime contractor and completed the project on time and within budget.

