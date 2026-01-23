DHS Arrests 3 Ringleaders of St. Paul Church Riot for Federal Crimes

The suspects face federal charges for their attack on churchgoers’ religious freedom

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday joined the Department of Justice in arresting three individuals in connection with a planned riot at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday.

On Sunday, January 18, anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators stormed into the Cities Church in St. Paul, shouting down churchgoers in the middle of services. Protestors targeted the church accusing one of the pastors of working for ICE.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Investigators (HSI) — alongside FBI partners — arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and William Kelly in connection with Sunday’s riot. The three are being charged under 18 USC 241.

Title 18, U.S.C., Section 241 makes it unlawful for two or more persons to conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person of any state, territory or district in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him/her by the Constitution or the laws of the United States, (or because of his/her having exercised the same).

“Religious freedom is the bedrock of the United States - there is no first amendment right to obstruct someone from practicing their religion,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

ICE, and other federal immigration law enforcement, have arrested more than 10,000 illegal aliens in Minnesota since January 20, 2025. In response to that robust enforcement of law and order, leftist agitators have attacked, organized riots, and attempted to thwart law enforcement daily. Even as they face a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, the brave men and women of ICE will not be deterred.

