Guelph Realtor Andra Arnold Named Ontario REALTOR® of the Year by Royal LePage

Award recognizes top performance in sales, leadership, community giving, and brand engagement among thousands of Ontario agents

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andra Arnold, founder of Andra Arnold & Associates at Royal LePage Royal City Realty, has been named the A.E. LePage REALTOR® of the Year for Ontario. The prestigious award, presented by Royal LePage Canada, recognizes the top-performing real estate professional in the province based on productivity, leadership, charitable contributions, and brand engagement.

The A.E. LePage REALTOR® of the Year Award is given annually to one agent in each of Canada’s five regions: British Columbia, the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec, and the East Coast. From these regional winners, a national recipient is selected. Arnold’s recognition places her among the most accomplished real estate professionals in the country.

Arnold joined Royal LePage in June 2022 and has earned National Chairman’s Club status every year since, an honour reserved for the top one percent of Royal LePage agents nationwide. She has also been a consistent top donor to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation, Canada’s largest public foundation dedicated to funding women’s shelters and violence prevention programs. Arnold participated in the Foundation’s fundraising trek in Ecuador in 2023 and went on to raise over $20,000 for the most recent trek in Cambodia, despite being unable to attend because she was welcoming her first granddaughter.

“I’m incredibly honoured and grateful to receive this award, especially considering I’m still fairly new to Royal LePage in the grand scheme of things,” said Arnold. “Having the support of such a well-recognized, trusted brand behind us, along with the amazing leadership at Royal City Realty, has truly allowed both me and my team to grow and thrive.”

Beyond sales, Arnold has contributed to the Royal LePage brand through speaking engagements and educational initiatives. She spoke at the Chairman’s Summit in 2023 on community-focused marketing, sharing insights from initiatives like her annual Guelph Transit Art Contest. She was also featured in Royal LePage’s InvestorsEdge course videos and appeared in a recruitment video for the company.

Arnold and her team helped 182 families buy and sell homes in 2025. Andra Arnold & Associates has built a reputation in Guelph for client care and community involvement, earning recognition as a top-rated team on multiple review platforms.

For more information about Andra Arnold & Associates, visit www.andraarnold.com.

About Andra Arnold & Associates

Andra Arnold & Associates is an award-winning real estate team based in Guelph, Ontario, operating under Royal LePage Royal City Realty. Founded by Andra Arnold, the team specializes in residential real estate across Guelph and the surrounding communities. Known for their “Here to Help” approach, the team combines deep local market knowledge with a client-first philosophy. Arnold brings personal experience with relocation and renovation to her practice, helping families navigate one of life’s biggest decisions. The team is recognized as a Royal LePage National Chairman’s Club member, representing the top one percent of agents nationwide. Arnold is also committed to giving back, supporting the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and running community initiatives, including the annual Guelph Transit Art Contest, which features local artwork on city buses.

Legal Disclaimer:

