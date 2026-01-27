Harvard’s Dr. Samuel Lin Appointed Editor-in-Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal

Renowned Plastic Surgeon and Academic Leader to Lead the Editorial Vision of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ Journal

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (PRS), the premier peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), has named Samuel J. Lin , MD, MBA as its Editor-in-Chief.Dr. Lin, an Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, Director of Aesthetic Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and Chief of Plastic Surgery at BID-Needham Hospital, brings extensive clinical, academic, and editorial expertise to the role. He has served on the PRS editorial board since 2014 and has reviewed nearly 1,100 articles for the journal, reflecting his long-standing commitment to advancing the field of plastic surgery.“For decades, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery has set the standard for excellence in our field and ranks among the most influential journals in all of surgery,” said Dr. Lin. “The opportunity ahead is to build on that legacy by embracing the future and continuing to elevate the full spectrum of plastic surgery.”As Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Lin will lead the journal’s editorial direction and peer-review standards as PRS continues to expand its global influence in publishing high-impact research, clinical advances, and surgical innovation.About Samuel J. Lin, MD, MBADr. Samuel J. Lin is a board-certified plastic surgeon and academic leader based in Boston. He completed his medical training and residencies in Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology at Northwestern University, followed by a fellowship in microsurgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center. His clinical practice focuses on complex aesthetic surgery, including facial procedures, breast surgery, and body contouring. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Lin has led and contributed to research spanning quality improvement, biomaterials, and medical technology. He serves as Executive Director of the Harvard Surgical Program in Innovation (SPIN) at BIDMC and holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

