CO2Lift® CARBOXY COUTURE Takes Paris by Storm at IMCAS & Couture Week

PARIS, EUROPE , FRANCE, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® will debut CARBOXY COUTURE in Paris during the convergence of IMCAS World Congress and Couture Fashion Week Paris, introducing an immersive experience that places regenerative science, fashion, and recovery into a single global conversation.Hosted by Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Inc, home of CO2Lift, CARBOXY COUTURE brings together leaders from medicine, fashion, wellness, and the creative industries for an exclusive evening featuring a moderated panel on regenerative skincare innovation, a conceptual fashion presentation inspired by the carboxy therapy treatment experience, and a private networking mixer designed to foster meaningful international connection.Anchoring the evening is a distinguished panel of globally recognized medical experts, including Dr. Heather Brennan as the moderator, with Dr. Jeanine Downie, Dr. Matt Stefanelli, and Dr. Gustavo Leibaschoff, who will explore how science-backed regenerative approaches are elevating outcomes across aesthetic medicine and professional care. The discussion reflects a growing global shift in understanding that what happens before and after treatment plays a defining role in results. This panel of global experts will define the importance of the regenerative environment of the skin and its impact on patient outcomes.The fashion presentation draws from the physical and sensory elements of carboxy therapy, translating oxygenation, circulation, pressure, release, and regeneration into movement, texture, and form. Custom sound design further immerses guests, allowing education to unfold through atmosphere rather than instruction, reinforcing recovery as an intentional and active process rather than an afterthought.Through CARBOXY COUTURE, CO2Liftreinforces its position as more than a product offering. Built on clinically proven topical carboxy therapy and trusted by licensed providers worldwide, CO2Liftrepresents a new category of professional treatment support that integrates seamlessly into existing protocols while supporting tissue oxygenation and recovery without altering clinical workflows.Presented in Paris, a global epicenter of culture, science, and design, CARBOXY COUTURE reflects CO2Lift’s broader mission to elevate standards of care through education, integrity, and innovation. By bringing regenerative science into dialogue with fashion and creative expression, the experience signals a global movement redefining how recovery is understood, valued, and experienced.The evening will be hosted at Uma Nota Paris, where the setting supports an intentional flow from insight to expression to connection, creating space for thoughtful conversation among professionals shaping the future of wellness, aesthetics, and innovation worldwide.About CO2LiftCO2Liftis a globally recognized leader in topical carboxy therapy, clinically proven to support tissue oxygenation, skin recovery, and regenerative processes. Designed for licensed professionals and discerning consumers, CO2Liftis redefining recovery as an essential component of modern care. Not skincare. Professional treatment support.Media Contact:Marketing@co2lift.com@co2liftpro / @co2lift

