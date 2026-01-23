NBCI and ACHDC Issue a Call for Scientific Papers on Improving Black Health for the Enroll Now Online Magazine

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Dr. Joseph Webster, MD, Co-Chair, American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) Dr. James McCoy, Co-Chair American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, together with the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) , has issued a Call for Scientific Papers on improving Black health for publication in Enroll Now Magazine. The overarching purpose of this online magazine is to provide a platform for illuminating critical health data and other information for NBCI’s members and the interested public.Rev. Anthony Evans, the editor of Enroll Now Magazine and president of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “We want to provide a safe place for Black researchers and clinicians to tell the 27.7 million members of NBCI what they think when it comes to how to improve Black health and curtail Black mortality and morbidity. We want them to do this freely, in their own words, without pressure from the white medical and scientific community. We want them to speak directly to black people without any filters.”The Enroll Now Call for Scientific Papers has a submission deadline of Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Research should be based on how to curtail mortality and morbidity in African American communities, with specific Areas of Interest to include, but not be limited to: Access to Care/Lifestyles/Self-care, Diabetes, Genetic diseases (Sickle Cell and other), Mental health, Parkinson's disease, Rare diseases, and Stroke and Hypertension. All authors must be familiar with the NBCI National Black Health Agenda report to Congress . A review panel, composed of NBCI and ACHDC reviewers, will evaluate all submissions.For guidelines and to submit papers for review, please contact NBCI: P. O. Box 65177, Washington, DC 20035, or dcbci2002@gmail.com.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.ABOUT ACHDCThe American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) is a coalition of African American and Latino clinicians and clergy that educates, generates interest, and improves clinical trial participation among NBCI’s constituents. ACHDC is an award-winning, accredited provider of continuing medical education with a substantial catalog of clinician and patient education focused on unconscious bias, health inequities, and diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

