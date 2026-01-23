Glenn LeMaitre Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenn LeMaitre, founder of Drink That Espresso Martini and U.S. Navy veteran, is set to appear on Operation CEO, the documentary-style TV series spotlighting veterans who have transformed military discipline into mission-driven entrepreneurship.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, LeMaitre shares how Navy discipline fueled his rise as a world-class bartender and creator of the Freako Espresso Martini. He breaks down how to turn passion into a scalable brand, how to overcome personal loss, and why consistency, quality, and human connection—along with giving back through the USO—define lasting success.“Dream the dream, inspire people to chase their dreams - strive for more, be more,” said LeMaitre.Glenn’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/glenn-lemaitre

