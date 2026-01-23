Cordisco & Saile Announces Addition of Three Attorneys, Expanding Injury Law Services Across Eastern Pennsylvania

Javier Gonzalez, Caterina Saile, Joseph Lavin - new members of the legal team at Cordisco & Saile

Cordisco & Saile announces the addition of Caterina Saile, Javier Gonzalez, and Joseph Lavin - bringing 50+ years of combined experience to firm.

By strengthening our legal team with experienced and diverse attorneys, we are better positioned to serve more clients while maintaining personalized attention and aggressive advocacy.” — Michael Saile

BUCKS COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile, a leading personal injury law firm serving Eastern Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the addition of three accomplished attorneys to its growing legal team. This strategic expansion strengthens the firm’s litigation and pre-litigation departments and enhances its ability to serve clients throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.The new hires bring more than 50 years of combined legal experience, along with diverse professional backgrounds spanning prosecution, civil litigation, and personal injury law. Their addition reflects Cordisco & Saile’s continued commitment to investing in top-tier legal talent and expanding access to high-quality legal representation for injury victims.The firm welcomes:Caterina G. Saile, Esq.A highly experienced trial attorney, Caterina Saile brings decades of courtroom experience to the firm. Her background as a former prosecutor and seasoned litigator strengthens Cordisco & Saile’s trial capabilities and strategic advocacy.Javier P. Gonzalez, Esq.With more than ten years of litigation experience, Javier Gonzalez has served as both a prosecutor and civil litigator. He is known for his analytical approach and dedication to client-focused representation.Joseph P. Lavin, Esq. Joseph Lavin brings nearly 15 years of experience in personal injury litigation, including prior work on both the plaintiff and insurance defense sides. His well-rounded perspective enhances case strategy from pre-litigation through trial.“This expansion marks an important milestone in the continued growth of our firm,” said Michael Saile, Managing Partner at Cordisco & Saile. “By strengthening our legal team with experienced and diverse attorneys, we are better positioned to serve more clients while maintaining the personalized attention and aggressive advocacy that define our practice.”Cordisco & Saile remains dedicated to representing injured individuals and families throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and delivering results when clients need them most.About Cordisco & SaileCordisco & Saile is a Pennsylvania-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, and other serious injury claims. The firm is known for its client-first approach, courtroom experience, and commitment to justice.For more information, visit www.cordiscosaile.com

