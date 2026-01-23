Tiffany Williams to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiffany Williams, owner and CEO of Kween, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how personal loss became the foundation for building a purpose-driven business rooted in legacy, resilience, and impact.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Williams opens up about honoring her daughter’s legacy through the creation of Kween—a women’s boutique designed to empower confidence, individuality, and community connection.She breaks down how perseverance, patience, and staying aligned with her values helped her navigate early visibility challenges, stand out in a competitive retail market, and build a brand fueled by purpose rather than pressure.Viewers will walk away inspired to turn pain into purpose, align business with meaning, and create something that lasts beyond profit.“Be tenacious about what you are inspiring other people do,” said Williams.Tiffany’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/tiffany-williams

