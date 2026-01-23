Dr. Demetra Adams Selected for IAOTP’s Presidential Award

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Demetra Adams at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Demetra Adams, President of Take20ForLife, Inc. and Incarc4rated Lives Matter, Inc. which are two non-profit organizations seeking, in two different but unified ways, to provide services to the community. Dr. Adams was recently selected for The Presidential Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to social responsibility.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improvement, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Ms. Adams has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and in the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Demetra Adams will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York next December.With more than three decades of experience in the industry, Demetra has certainly proven herself as an established authority and expert in various fields. She has experience in many different industries and has worn many different hats. Her areas of expertise include but is not limited to: healthcare, business, leadership, process improvement, team-building, and has been a Registered Nurse for over 30 years.Previously, the CEO of Gordavi, LLC is a minority, female, veteran owned and operated small business specializing in: Government Contracting, Education on becoming a Government Contractor, Policy and Procedure Development, Dr. Adams was responsible for assisting upwards of 20 small businesses to come into existence and for others to further their growth, processes, and foundational and structural procedures. Engaging in employee training, Strategic and Business Planning, Diversity and Inclusion Training, IMarketing and Brand Recognition.Before embarking on her career path, Demetra used her educational benefits as an honorable discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force to continue school and obtain her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Texas, Health Science Center, San Antonio. Demetra has also completed two additional Master's degrees: Healthcare Administration and Nursing Education and been bestowed with two Honorary Doctorate degrees, one for Humanities and the other for Business Administration.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Adams has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year, she was selected for IAOTP’s Executive Choice Award. Last year she was featured in the International Best Seller, “Top 25 Global Impact Leaders” where a chapter was dedicated to her. In 2024, she was selected for the Empowered Woman Award and in 2023 she was selected as Top CEO of the year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Demetra has been featured in both the Wall Street Journal and Forbes Magazine both in 2024.In addition to her successful career, she is also a published author, a Certified Case Manager, a 30 -year member of Sigma Theta Tau's National Honor Society of Nursing, and a very enthusiastic Grandmother.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Adams for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Demetra attributes her success, work ethic, and continued motivation to succeed to her mother and grandmother, two extremely strong women who taught and demonstrated the importance of God first in all things. When not working, Demetra enjoys writing, live music, traveling, and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those going into business to understand that while it may not be easy, perseverance trumps failure every time.For more information please visit: https://gordavi.com/about/ Watch her video here:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.