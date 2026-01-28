New Book Looks at How Social Media Conversations Can Fuel Political Division and Extremism

Cover image of The Enemies Within by Hanzal_23, a gripping exploration of social media, radicalization, and digital discourse, available on Amazon.

A nonfiction examination of how social media conversations, misinformation, and algorithms contribute to political division in the United States.

LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released nonfiction book examines how online conversations, false information, and algorithm-driven platforms influence political behavior and social division in the United States. The Enemies Within by author Hanzal_23 explores how everyday political discussions on social media can grow into intense ideological conflicts. Drawing from personal experiences, recreated online exchanges, and cultural observation, the book shows how digital platforms can increase division and strengthen extreme viewpoints.Exploring Digital Culture and Political ConversationsThe story begins with a widely shared social media video and follows a long-running online discussion between two people with opposing views on environmental and political topics. What starts as a common disagreement slowly becomes more intense, reflecting patterns often seen on social media, where algorithms and misinformation shape how people interact and respond.After the July 2024 attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania drew national attention to online radicalization, the author reflects on similarities between earlier online exchanges and public reports about the incident. The book does not claim responsibility or confirm any personal connection. Instead, it uses the moment to examine the wider mental and social effects of digital communication.Why This Book Is Relevant TodayAs conversations about political extremism, artificial intelligence, and online regulation continue across the country, The Enemies Within adds to the ongoing discussion about accountability, free speech, and the unexpected effects of online interaction.The book explores:How social media algorithms shape political behaviorHow misinformation spreads and gains attention onlineThe emotional and mental impact of long-term online conflictThe balance between free speech and social responsibilityRather than promoting a political viewpoint, the book encourages readers to think carefully about how information is shared and interpreted in a highly connected digital world.Author Statement “This book was written to better understand how everyday online conversations can become more influential in today’s digital space,” said Hanzal_23. “It looks at how technology can amplify communication in ways we don’t always expect.”About the AuthorHanzal_23 is a writer, musician, and hospitality professional based near Lake Tahoe, California. His work focuses on digital culture, communication, and personal responsibility, informed by real-life experiences and thoughtful observation.Publication InformationPublication InformationTitle: The Enemies WithinAuthor: Hanzal_23Genre: Political / Social Commentary / Contemporary Non-FictionAvailable at Amazon: https://a.co/d/0o6f86s

Legal Disclaimer:

