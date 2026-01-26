Virginia’s Newest Board of Visitors Charts the Future of Richard Bland College

The RBC Board of Visitors is the newest higher education board in the Commonwealth. The RBC Board of Visitors assumed its governance role on July 1, 2025. (L-R) John Rathbone, RBC Board of Visitors Rector, and RBC President Debbie Sydow at the inaugural RBC BOV meeting. John Rathbone, RBC Board of Visitors Rector, looks on at a Board meeting.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last six months, the Richard Bland College (RBC) Board of Visitors —the newest higher education board in the Commonwealth—has been productive since its successful governance on July 1 of last year. The governing body has not only adopted a robust strategic plan, but will soon appoint a successor to longtime President, Debbie L. Sydow. She announced last year she will step down after fourteen years of service to the College.“We take great pride in the meaningful progress achieved during our service so far as the College’s inaugural Board of Visitors,” said John Rathbone, Rector of the RBC Board of Visitors. “We are united in our commitment to supporting the College’s unique educational mission and guiding its strategic direction.”At its meeting this month, the Board adopted a new mission, vision and strategic plan seeking to increase high-value credentials aligned with regional and statewide market demand, improve student success outcomes, as well as sustain the College’s affordability and accessibility.As one of the Commonwealth’s most affordable residential colleges in recent years, Richard Bland College has partnered with DroneUp to prepare dozens of drone pilots, many of whom secured employment upon completion of the program. Similarly, the College partnered with Live! Casino to prepare table games dealers for the new casino set to open in Petersburg in 2027. Other partnerships established to prepare skilled workers have linked RBC to employers such as Bon Secours and the Richmond International Airport. Innovative, industry-informed educational solutions paired with paid internships is positioning RBC for success in a rapidly changing higher education marketplace.“Richard Bland College’s new, independent Board of Visitors composed of business and community leaders, alumni and education experts are poised to accelerate the development and delivery of industry-recognized credentials,” RBC President Debbie Sydow said. “This Board understands that for our College to thrive it must deliver what today’s students and employers demand—career-readiness.”More than any action to date, the Board of Visitors’ selection of an interim president to succeed Dr. Sydow will signal its vision for RBC. Namely, how the College will position itself for success amid intensifying competition among all higher education institutions for a declining pool of students.At its January meeting, the Board of Visitors deliberated finalists recommended by its search committee. From there, the rector authorized negotiating and executing an employment contract for the interim president over the coming weeks.“I am deeply proud of the accomplishments of our inaugural Board of Visitors,” Dr. Sydow said. “This impressive body has established a strong and effective foundation for effective governance.“Their steadfast commitment and strategic vision inspire confidence in the College’s future and its continued service to students, our region and the Commonwealth.”

