International Puzzle Day Turns January 29 Into a Puzzle Party

Jodi Jill, Puzzle Day founder

Puzzle Day, also known as International Puzzle Day, is celebrated on January 29. Start a puzzle, share with Friend, and get involved with Puzzle Day activities.

“Puzzle Day is all about the puzzles. Celebrate with us on January 29” — Jodi Jill

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What puzzle will you play on January 29, better known as Puzzle Day? Puzzle parties are happening around the world as puzzles bring joy, creativity, and community to the spotlight. Puzzle Day, also known as International Puzzle Day in many places , is the same celebration with a name that shifts by culture. Fans have enjoyed this day for more than thirty years thanks to Puzzle Day founder Jodi Jill.Puzzle culture is on the rise. More people are turning to puzzles for comfort and creativity. Families play. Classrooms join in. Workplaces take part. Millions share their Puzzle Day traditions as the community grows and new fans join the fun. From jigsaw puzzles to crossword puzzles and the 900 different types of puzzles in-between, it's a great day to play.“Puzzle Day is all about the puzzles. Every time we solve a puzzle it is a tiny celebration. Combining patience, curiosity, and fun, puzzles are full of joy,” said Jodi Jill, founder of Puzzle Day. “January 29 is a day to celebrate puzzles with the people who love them.”This year brings new excitement to the celebration. Puzzle fans will see new releases, big puzzles, and fresh ways to join the fun. Puzzle Day continues to grow as more people share their traditions and discover new reasons to play.Puzzle parties are popping up all across America, and the fun is for everyone. Kids, schools, libraries, museums, community centers, and puzzle groups are all joining the celebration. If you cannot find a puzzle party in your area, do not worry. We have free puzzles and fun Puzzle Day activities at PuzzleDayFun.com to download and enjoy at no charge. We encourage you to make your own Puzzle Day moment on January 29.International Puzzle Day is Puzzle DayJoin the celebration by playing a puzzle on January 29. Whether you call it International Puzzle Day (which is the designation around the globe) or Puzzle Day, it’s a time to celebrate. Pick a puzzle you love and get solving. Share your puzzle fun with friends and family, and post it online with the hashtag #puzzleday. Every puzzle counts, and everyone is welcome.Show You Puzzle Success on SocialThis year the Puzzle Day party is online with people coming together to celebrate on January 29th. Using the hashtag #puzzleday, you can find your puzzle friends around the world completing puzzles on your favorite social media stream.About Puzzle DayPuzzle Day was created more than thirty years ago by Jodi Jill. It began as a small idea and grew into a national and international celebration. Jodi continues to lead Puzzle Day and share her love of puzzles with communities everywhere. The event brings people together to play and enjoy puzzles of all kinds. Free Puzzle Day materials are available at PuzzleDayFun.com. Happy Puzzle Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.