CURREX® Launches BASKETBALLPRO™ Insole Built for Explosive Movement, Energy Return and Total Court Control

CURREX® BASKETBALLPRO™ performance insoles, available in High, Medium, and Low dynamic arch profiles for a personalized, locked-in fit on the court.

The brand’s first basketball-specific insole delivers stability, energy return, and locked-in support for fast cuts and explosive play.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CURREX®, a leader in activity-specific insoles designed by our innovation and product experts, today announced the release of BASKETBALLPRO™, its first-ever insole engineered specifically for basketball athletes. Built for explosive movement, sharp direction changes, and all-day court comfort, BASKETBALLPRO™ is set to redefine how athletes experience support inside their shoes.

Basketball is a game of speed, power, and precision, and every cut, jump, and landing demands more from the body. BASKETBALLPRO™ was designed to meet those demands head-on, combining Dynamic Arch Technology™ (DAT) with new, sport-driven performance features to deliver adaptable support, enhanced stability, and increased energy return.

“Basketball players are some of the most dynamic movers in sport,” said Steve Robinson, Chief Growth Officer. “We wanted to create a technology-driven insole that keeps up with that intensity, something that boosts performance and protects athletes through every explosive movement. BASKETBALLPRO™ gives players the confidence to move freely, stay stable, and feel better from the first quarter to overtime.”

TECHNOLOGY DESIGNED FOR THE COURT

BASKETBALLPRO™ introduces several new performance innovations unique to the sport:

•Supercritical Foam: A lightweight, high-performance foam engineered to deliver powerful energy return for quicker acceleration, sharper cuts, and higher jumps

•Firmer Dynamic Arch Technology™: Tailored specifically for court athletes, DAT provides lateral protection and adaptive arch support under intense load

•Shock Absorption Heel Strike: A targeted heel cushioning pad disperses impact during landings and hard stops to reduce stress on the foot and lower leg

•Traction-Lock: TPU material on the underside of the insole locks the foot into the shoe for sharper directional control and reduced slippage

•Anti-Slip Grip: A strategic silicone pattern keeps the foot stable inside the shoe during rapid pivots and powerful push-offs

Together, these features create a locked-in, responsive feel that enhances performance while supporting natural movement, hallmarks of CURREX engineering.

DESIGNED FOR BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF EVERY LEVEL

From elite athletes to recreational hoopers, anyone who relies on quick cuts, vertical power, and consistent footwork can benefit from BASKETBALLPRO™. Its three dynamic arch profiles, High, Medium, and Low ensure a personalized fit for every athlete.

BASKETBALLPRO™ helps athletes:

•Improve stability and control during aggressive lateral movement

•Reduce foot fatigue through targeted pressure distribution

•Enhance energy return during jumps and transitions

•Maintain consistent alignment to support knees, hips, and back

The result: more confidence, better movement, and reduced discomfort, no matter how long the game goes.

COMPLETING THE BASKETBALL SHOE

Basketball shoes are built for traction and cushioning, but not for individualized foot support. BASKETBALLPRO™ bridges that gap by creating full-contact alignment between the foot and the shoe, improving both comfort and performance without altering shoe feel.

The insole’s slim, lightweight profile ensures it integrates seamlessly into modern basketball footwear, from high-tops to low-tops.

AVAILABILITY

CURREX® BASKETBALLPRO™ is available now at CURREX.com and select retail partners. Athletes can use the CURREX® Insole Finder to determine their arch profile and choose the best insole for their game.

ABOUT CURREX®

CURREX® is a performance-driven insole brand specializing in activity-specific support for athletes and active individuals. Designed by leading German sports scientists, CURREX® insoles are engineered to support natural movement, improve comfort, and help reduce fatigue across a wide range of activities—including running, court sports, cleated sports, hiking, cycling, skiing, and everyday movement.

With three dynamic arch profiles and sport-specific performance features, CURREX® delivers a personalized, responsive fit inside modern footwear—without compromising shoe feel. CURREX® is a brand of Foundation Wellness, a consumer health company dedicated to helping people move better and stay active longer.

