01/23/2026

Attorney General Tong Demands Action from xAI over Grok’s Creation of Nonconsensual Sexual Content

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today led a bipartisan group of 35 attorneys general demanding that xAI, the company that owns both the X social media platform and the AI chatbot Grok, take additional action to prevent its AI chatbot, Grok, from generating nonconsensual intimate images and child sexual abuse material.

Over the past weeks, Grok has made this content publicly available at the click of a button, driving harassment and exploitation that deprives people of control over how their bodies and likenesses are portrayed.

“xAI has enabled a torrent of vile sexualized content, including abusive and disgusting nonconsensual fake sexual images of women and children. Elon Musk and xAI unleashed this monster, and it’s on them to immediately pull down abusive content, decisively disable Grok’s ability to produce these images, and to hold bad actors on their platform accountable. Bipartisan attorneys general representing a majority of states across the country are united in this demand, and are prepared to pursue all available legal remedies should this online abuse continue,” said Attorney General Tong.

Users have repeatedly prompted Grok to “undress” women and children and to place them in sexualized contexts without consent. In some cases, Grok has generated images depicting children in minimal clothing or sexual situations. The attorneys general note that xAI has marketed Grok’s permissive content generation as a selling point and warn that “the ability to create nonconsensual intimate images appears to be a feature, not a bug.”

Although xAI has recently implemented limited measures that appear to have reduced the volume of this content, the attorneys general are demanding assurances that these safeguards are effective, durable, and consistently enforced. They are also urging the company to honor requests to remove this content – a requirement that will soon be mandated under federal law when the Take It Down Act becomes enforceable in May 2026.

As the chief law enforcement officers of their states, the attorneys general raise serious concerns that Grok’s outputs may violate state and federal civil and criminal laws governing nonconsensual intimate images, the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse material, and the legal remedies available to victims.

The attorneys general are demanding that xAI share how it intends to:

• Ensure that Grok is no longer capable of producing nonconsensual intimate images or child sexual abuse material.

• Eliminate such content that has already been produced.

• Take action against users who have generated this content.

• Grant X users control over whether their content can be edited by Grok.

Attorney General Tong is sending this letter alongside the Attorneys General of North Carolina, Utah, Pennsylvania, American Samoa, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter is available here.



