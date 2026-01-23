ARS is Voted One of the 'Best Places to Work' in the North Bay

ARS Roofing & Gutters earns 2025 Best Places to Work, celebrating an inclusive culture, strong teamwork, and community impact across the North Bay.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARS Roofing & Gutters, a leading roofing and gutter contractor in Sonoma County, has been honored as one of the Best Places to Work by The Press Democrat’s North Bay Business Journal in its 20th anniversary edition. This prestigious recognition celebrates ARS’s unique workplace culture, deep commitment to employee wellbeing, and ongoing leadership in diversity within the construction industry.“We treat each other like family,” says Letitia Hanke , founder and CEO of ARS Roofing. “And support one another both professionally and personally. Integrity, excellence and community service are at the core of what we do.”When Reliability is Everything, Culture is the AdvantageThe award was determined through employee-submitted surveys that scored businesses on collaboration, community support, and company culture. With 80% of ARS’s upper management identifying as women or minorities—a rarity in the roofing sector—ARS stands as a beacon of inclusion in an industry where just 2% of roofers are women and 8% are Black.Through regular employee appreciation events, community service days, and transparent promotion-from-within policies, ARS fosters a sense of unity that goes far beyond the job site In a standout moment shared by Hanke, the team was asked to vote for Employee of the Year based on reliability, trustworthiness, and teamwork. The winner was selected by over half the company—proof that ARS’s values are more than words, they’re woven into daily operations.Why It Matters to the CommunityFor customers, this recognition translates to a better experience.Happy employees lead to happy homes.“Many of my employees have been with me for 15, 20 years,” Hanke explains. “And for them to vote after working here for 20 years and still be able to say, this is the best place to work, I feel that tells our client who we are as a company.”Customers can count on long-term stability and trusted expertise. This kind of retention in the trades is rare, and it shows in the quality of work and service ARS delivers.Beyond Roofing: A Vision for ChangeUnder Hanke’s leadership, ARS Roofing is building more than roofs; they’re helping build futures. Through its nonprofit, The LIME Foundation , ARS helps train underserved youth for careers in the trades via the Nextgen Trades Academy. The company also donates up to 5% of net profits from each job to support this mission.As ARS looks ahead to expanding its team and deepening community impact, this award affirms its role not just as a contractor, but as a community cornerstone.

ARS Voted Best Place to Work 2025

