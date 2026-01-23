Visitor arrivals for December and the whole year of 2025
MACAU, January 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 40,069,360 visitor arrivals were recorded in 2025, up by 14.7% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (23,524,943) and overnight visitors (16,544,417) rose by 24.6% and 3.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; however, the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.5% year-on-year to 29,017,164 in 2025, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (15,440,699) rising by 25.7%. Among the Mainland visitors, 2,137,931 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 780,936 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 177,162 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 23.7% year-on-year to 14,828,192, driven by an upsurge of 58.1% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (7,300,582) and the Taiwan region (996,140) went up by 1.7% and 19.4% year-on-year respectively.
For the whole year of 2025, international visitors increased by 13.7% year-on-year to 2,755,474. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (540,284), Indonesia (208,043), Malaysia (188,977) and Thailand (185,963) rose by 9.5%, 13.6%, 3.9% and 38.1% year-on-year respectively, while those from Singapore (117,165) decreased by 1.7%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (114,040) climbed by 9.8% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (547,638) and Japan (159,455) grew by 11.3% and 26.1% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (162,460) went up by 9.8% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (33,084,253; 82.6% of total) grew by 19.1% year-on-year in 2025; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port hiked by 23.5% and 42.0% respectively. On the other hand, visitor arrivals by sea (3,935,435; 9.8%) and by air (3,049,672; 7.6%) dropped by 3.9% and 0.5% respectively.
In December 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 17.8% year-on-year to 3,580,130; same-day visitors (2,107,339) and overnight visitors (1,472,791) grew by 23.0% and 10.9% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 0.9 day; the duration for overnight visitors (2.1 days) decreased by 0.2 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.2 day) remained steady.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.