Visitor arrivals for December and the whole year of 2025

MACAU, January 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 40,069,360 visitor arrivals were recorded in 2025, up by 14.7% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (23,524,943) and overnight visitors (16,544,417) rose by 24.6% and 3.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; however, the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.5% year-on-year to 29,017,164 in 2025, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (15,440,699) rising by 25.7%. Among the Mainland visitors, 2,137,931 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 780,936 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 177,162 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 23.7% year-on-year to 14,828,192, driven by an upsurge of 58.1% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (7,300,582) and the Taiwan region (996,140) went up by 1.7% and 19.4% year-on-year respectively.

For the whole year of 2025, international visitors increased by 13.7% year-on-year to 2,755,474. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (540,284), Indonesia (208,043), Malaysia (188,977) and Thailand (185,963) rose by 9.5%, 13.6%, 3.9% and 38.1% year-on-year respectively, while those from Singapore (117,165) decreased by 1.7%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (114,040) climbed by 9.8% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (547,638) and Japan (159,455) grew by 11.3% and 26.1% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (162,460) went up by 9.8% year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (33,084,253; 82.6% of total) grew by 19.1% year-on-year in 2025; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port hiked by 23.5% and 42.0% respectively. On the other hand, visitor arrivals by sea (3,935,435; 9.8%) and by air (3,049,672; 7.6%) dropped by 3.9% and 0.5% respectively.

In December 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 17.8% year-on-year to 3,580,130; same-day visitors (2,107,339) and overnight visitors (1,472,791) grew by 23.0% and 10.9% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 0.9 day; the duration for overnight visitors (2.1 days) decreased by 0.2 day whereas that for same-day visitors (0.2 day) remained steady.