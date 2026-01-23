Consumer price index (CPI) for December and the whole year of 2025

MACAU, January 23 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the inflation rate for 2025 was 0.33%. The Composite CPI for December grew by 0.69% year-on-year and 0.17% month-on-month.

In 2025, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.62%) registered year-on-year growth, driven by rising charges for eating out and takeaway, along with higher prices of bread, biscuits and rice; however, prices of fresh fish and pork decreased. The price index of Housing & Fuels (+0.25%) posted a rise on account of higher rentals for dwellings, but lower electricity charges moderated the growth. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+2.02%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (+1.85%) saw notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of Information & Communication (-2.82%), Clothing & Footwear (-1.88%) and Transport (-1.15%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.28% and 0.37% year-on-year respectively.

When compared to December 2024, the Composite CPI grew by 0.69% in December 2025. Price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+1.89%), Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+1.84%) and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+1.27%) increased year-on-year, whereas the price index of Information & Communication (-2.22%) decreased. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective year-on-year growth of 0.65% and 0.72%.

When compared to November 2025, the Composite CPI increased by 0.17% in December. The price indices of Transport (+1.65%) and Clothing & Footwear (+0.97%) recorded month-on-month growth due to dearer airfares and prices of adults’ clothing. On the other hand, price index of Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (-0.68%) fell, dragged down by reduced prices of alcoholic beverages. Besides, the index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (-0.03%) decreased owing to lower vegetable prices. The CPI-A and CPI-B grew by 0.13% and 0.20% month-on-month respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.67% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.61% and 0.72% respectively. In comparison with the third quarter of 2025, the average Composite CPI went up by 0.27%.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.