Islands Emergency Station of Conde de São Januário General Hospital to be handed over to Macao Union Medical Center from 28 January

MACAU, January 23 - Starting from 28 January, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) will take over the Islands Emergency Station operated by the Conde de São Januário General Hospital. While maintaining the existing operational model, emergency medical services will continue to be delivered to the public.

According to the Macao Union Medical Center, after six months of preparation, including recruitment, training and testing, the Emergency Department is now fully mature in terms of service processes and ready to commence operations. It will provide 24-hour diagnostic, treatment, imaging, laboratory and pharmaceutical services.

The emergency service fees will be charged according to the existing three-tier system. Tier 1 is designated for people who already receive free public specialist medical services, which will remain free of charge. Tier 2 is designated for Macao residents, who will be charged 70% of the fees for consultation (originally costing MOP 150), nursing, laboratory testing, imaging, and other diagnostic and treatment services. Tier 3 is designated for non-Macao residents, who will be charged 100% of the fees approved for emergency diagnostic and treatment services.

The Macao Union Medical Center extends its gratitude to the Health Bureau for its long-term support and to all sectors of society for their concern. The handover of the Emergency Department signifies not only the transfer of operation of the medical services, but also a pivotal step for the Health Bureau and the Macao Union Medical Center in improving the medical service network in the Islands district and elevating the quality of emergency medical care for residents there. In the future, the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to collaborate closely with the Health Bureau, with the commitment to prioritizing the life, health and safety of Macao citizens.