Thompson Builders Corporation Breaks Ground on $3M Treasure Island Ferry Terminal Building Project

Treasure Island Ferry Terminal Building Project Rendering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) is proud to announce the start of construction on the $3,047,000 Treasure Island Ferry Terminal Building Project, a community-focused initiative aimed at enhancing transit access and public amenities for residents and visitors of Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island.The Treasure Island Ferry Terminal Enhancements Project represents a significant step forward in creating a modern, accessible transportation hub that will serve as the gateway to Treasure Island’s community. As part of the broader Treasure Island redevelopment initiative, this project will construct new transit shelters and public restrooms designed to support daily commuters, park visitors, and ferry passengers traveling to and from San Francisco.The improvements will support the terminal’s role as a critical multi-modal transfer point, connecting ferry and bus service to San Francisco, future bus service to the East Bay, island shuttle services, and bicycle and pedestrian pathways linking to the Bay Bridge’s east span. This is a fully ADA-accessible facility which will provide essential transit infrastructure while creating a welcoming public space that reflects Treasure Island’s transformation into a vibrant, sustainable community.TBC will be working alongside trusted subcontracting partners Landavazo Brothers and Phoenix, firms that have previously collaborated with Thompson Builders on successful projects throughout the island, including work at Torpedo Wharf and Yerba Buena Island.Construction is now underway with a focus on safety, quality craftsmanship, and minimizing disruption to the surrounding community. Upon completion, the new facilities will serve as a key gateway for ferry riders and visitors, reinforcing Treasure Island’s role as a growing and connected waterfront destination.

