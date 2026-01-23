Maryland Joins Global Commitment to Protect 30% of Land and Water by 2030

January 23, 2026

Yurts at Savage Highlands State Park, which was purchased in 2024 using Program Open Space Stateside funds. DNR photo

To continue progress on land conservation and enhancing biodiversity, Maryland has joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, a group of member countries, states, and territories committed to preserving at least 30 percent of natural areas by 2030.

By joining the coalition, Maryland officials will work with members to understand new and innovative ways to propel land conservation forward in a way that benefits ecosystems and communities. Maryland has long been a leader in land conservation since approving the Program Open Space initiative in 1969, which is used to fund purchases of public lands and conservation easements.

In 2024, Gov. Wes Moore announced that Maryland had met its state-mandated goal to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land—about 1.85 million acres—by 2030. The state is now working to conserve 40 percent of its land by 2040. Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff will take the lead on working with the High Ambition Coalition to share information and develop ideas to achieve this goal.

“We’ve seen how targeted conservation and restoration programs—such as Maryland’s oyster reef restoration projects—can foster more biodiversity, sustainability and expanded economic opportunities,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “By joining the High Ambition Coalition, Maryland is once again showing its commitment to these types of long-term environmental improvements that create new natural resources-related jobs, protect the state’s wildlife, and build pathways for outdoor recreation.”

Since 1983, Maryland has been part of a regional coalition to improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers and streams—the Chesapeake Bay Program partnership. This ongoing work has underscored the need for neighboring jurisdictions to work together to reduce environmental pollutants across the Bay’s 64,000-square-mile watershed to improve everyone’s quality of life. This year, Maryland led the Chesapeake Bay partnership through an update of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, which extends the region’s shared commitment to improving the Bay’s health during the next 15 years.

Maryland is also one of the few states in the U.S. that have permanently protected underwater areas for their ecosystem benefits. In 2019, the Maryland General Assembly approved legislation to permanently protect the state’s five oyster restoration sanctuaries in Chesapeake Bay tributaries. The move has enabled the sanctuaries, which were then being seeded and developed, to flourish without fishing pressure.

In August 2025, Gov. Moore announced the completion of all five of the state’s oyster restoration sanctuaries. The $90 million, decade-long buildout and completion of these restoration sanctuaries has coincided with a 300% increase in the overall oyster population and a significant rise in annual oyster harvests in the state. Membership in the High Ambition Coalition will enable Maryland to share its insights related to marine conservation and restoration and learn about others’ successes.

A boat deploys thousands of oyster shells in the Manokin River oyster sanctuary as part of a planting. Restoration work at protected underwater areas like this one helped the state reach its oyster restoration goals. Photo by Joe Zimmermann/DNR

Maryland joins other cities, states, territories and countries as part of the High Ambition Coalition, including California, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Costa Rica, France, Spain, Sweden, Quebec, and others.

“As co-chair of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature & People Subnational Government Taskforce, Québec is honored to welcome Maryland, whose strong commitment to the 30×30 conservation target makes it a key ally,” said Bernard Drainville, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, Government of Québec. “Together, we are accelerating efforts to protect nature. We are also reinforcing a coalition united in delivering concrete, impactful results.”

Maryland met its goal to preserve 30 percent of the state’s land area thanks to its network of conservation programs that includes Program Open Space, the Rural Legacy Program, the Maryland Environmental Trust, and the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation. The state works closely with nonprofit land conservation organizations as well to leverage private donations and pair them with state funds to conserve additional land. Through these programs and partnerships, the state has been able to conserve more than 1.9 million acres of land by protecting it from significant development to maintain its natural beauty and cultural significance.

The Cole family has protected and owns 232.4 acres of farmland in Baltimore and Carroll counties, most recently placing 42.8 acres of land into a conservation easement inside the Piney Run Rural Legacy Area. Photo by Rachael Pacella/DNR

Maryland’s Program Open Space initiative at the Department of Natural Resources is funded through a 0.5% state property transfer tax. The program is designed to limit development impacts by enabling the state to acquire and improve public lands for parks, conservation, and outdoor recreation. Since Program Open Space’s inception, DNR has spent about $1.9 billion to conserve open space and provide recreational opportunities. The state provides grants to counties and cities through the program to help them fund upgrades to local parks, build new playgrounds, invest in ball fields, and generally support outdoor recreation activities.

Recent significant purchases through Program Open Space include Wolf Den Run State Park, the state’s first dedicated off-road vehicle park; Bohemia River State Park, which offers Bohemia river access and picnicking opportunities in Cecil County; and the soon-to-open Savage Highlands State Park with its extensive network of cabins and yurts nestled into Savage River State Forest.

Maryland is projected to spend more than $360 million through fiscal 2029 through Program Open Space to help reach the state’s new goal of conserving 40 percent of the state’s land by 2040.

“The United Kingdom welcomes Maryland’s decision to join this global effort to safeguard our planet’s treasured landscapes and waters. Maryland’s leading initiatives will provide valuable insights to partners worldwide. Having already achieved its 30% target, Maryland’s commitment to 40 by 40 is inspiring as we work to advance our shared conservation goals,” said Jude Muxworthy, His Majesty’s Consul General to Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia and DC. The United Kingdom serves as Co-Chair and Ocean Champion of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People.

Maryland will work with other member states and countries through the High Ambition Coalition to find cost-effective ways to increase land conservation and ensure residents have access to open space and nature.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Maryland to this global group of conservation leaders,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “Under Governor Moore’s leadership, Maryland has made great strides conserving land to help the state’s residents and nature thrive together. Now Maryland can share its successes and lessons learned with Task Force members, building momentum to achieve 30×30 across the world.”

The High Ambition Coalition’s Protected Planet report 2024 provided a review of global progress on land conservation initiatives. It found that approximately 17.6% of the Earth’s land and inland waters and 8.4% of the ocean and coastal areas are within documented protected and conserved areas.