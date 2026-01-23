Kirk Teachout Named ‘Favorite Dental Coach’ at 2025 Nifty Thrifty Awards

Kirk Teachout is presented with the 2025 Nifty Thrifty “Favorite Dental Coach” Award by Dr. Glenn Vo, honoring his impact on simplifying systems and helping dental practices generate $8.5M+ in added revenue. Kirk Teachout featured in Dental Lifestyles Magazine Volume 12 as a "Dental Practice Rockstar," sharing his blueprint for helping dentists work less and earn more through simplified growth systems. Behind the scenes with Kirk Teachout mapping out his “Road to 7 Figures” coaching calendar—planning events, growth strategies, and client wins for 2026.

Dental coach and author Kirk Teachout honored by peers for helping practices generate over $8.5M in added revenue through simplified, high-performance systems.

This recognition matters because it represents the trust of dentists & teams across the industry. A reminder that simple, practical guidance still matters in a profession that carries a lot of weight.” — Kirk Teachout

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kirk Teachout, founder of IV Quarter Coaching and creator of The Seven Figure Dentist™ program , has been named the 2025 “ Favorite Dental Coach ” by the Nifty Thrifty Dentists community. Recognized for helping dental practices generate more than $8.5 million in additional revenue while reducing clinical days, Teachout’s win reflects a growing demand for simplicity-driven growth strategies in dentistry.The award was announced in the December 2025 issue of Dental Lifestyles Magazine and presented live at Dental Podfest in Orlando. The Nifty Thrifty Awards spotlight professionals reshaping the dental landscape through innovation, leadership, and results that resonate in real-world practice settings.“Kirk is helping dentists reclaim their time and create profitable, patient-centered practices.” — Dr. Catrise Austin, Celebrity Branding, LLCA former music producer and artist manager for talents featured on American Idol and The Voice, Teachout brings creative, outside-the-box thinking into the business of dentistry. His journey began with a desire to fix the burnout he and his wife, Dr. Lauren Teachout, experienced early in their own practice. After stripping back complexity, redesigning their patient experience, and simplifying their systems, they cut down to three clinical days per week—and saw a 57% jump in collections within one month.The model proved scalable. A fill-in dentist who had never produced more than $6,000 in a day ran the same systems and hit $15,000 days for three consecutive weeks. That success became the foundation for The Seven Figure Dentist™ program, now used nationwide to help practices reduce chaos and increase sustainable growth.“I believe great coaching should create freedom, not pressure,” said Kirk Teachout. “This award tells me that approach is resonating—and I’m grateful.”Teachout’s coaching model focuses on four pillars: Vision Lab, Revenue Accelerator, Team Optimization, and Schedule Optimization. His unique background in the music industry helps him guide dentists to “simplify for scale”—replacing complexity with clarity, structure, and consistency. In the past two years alone, clients have collectively added more than $8.5 million in revenue, many while working fewer days and experiencing greater fulfillment.This recognition is a reminder that practical, system-driven coaching is making a measurable difference in the lives of dentists and their teams. In a profession often overwhelmed by complexity, Teachout’s framework proves that mastering the fundamentals is still the fastest path to growth.For Practice Owners and Event OrganizersDental professionals interested in learning more about The Seven Figure Dentist™ system—including the schedule framework used to build consistent $16,000 production days—can explore resources or request speaking engagements at:About IV Quarter CoachingIV Quarter Coaching is the professional platform of Kirk Teachout, a bestselling author, speaker, podcast host, and founder of The Seven Figure Dentist™ program. He helps dental practices simplify their operations and scale their revenue through a coaching model grounded in creativity, clarity, and real-world systems. The program’s four core pillars—Vision Lab, Revenue Accelerator, Team Optimization, and Schedule Optimization—have helped clients nationwide cut back on clinical hours while growing production and reducing burnout.IV Quarter Coaching is represented by Celebrity Branding, LLC, a leading agency for expert positioning, media strategy, and brand development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.