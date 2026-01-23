Hamptons Comedy Film Festival Returns in 2026, Now Accepting Submissions for May 16 Showcase

Hamptons Comedy Film Festival

Historic Festival with HBO Legacy Seeks Best in Comedy Filmmaking for Southampton Screening

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamptons Comedy Film Festival (HCFF) announces its call for submissions for the 2026 festival, scheduled for May 16, 2026, at the renowned Sticks and Stones Comedy Club in Southampton. Filmmakers worldwide are invited to submit comedy shorts, features, TV pilots, web series, sketch comedy, and animation through FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/HamptonsComedyFestival Founded by Abby Russell, the Hamptons Comedy Film Festival continues a storied tradition of presenting exceptional comedy to discerning Hamptons audiences, often filled with entertainment industry professionals, in an intimate, world class venue."We're curating something special here, a festival that honors comedy's craft while giving filmmakers direct access to audiences who truly understand the art form," said Abby Russell, Founder of the Hamptons Comedy Film Festival. "Our rolling submission process allows us to discover the brightest voices in comedy and present them in a setting where their work can genuinely connect and create opportunities."The festival's pedigree runs deep. Originally established in 2000 with HBO sponsorship, the Hamptons Comedy Festival has hosted legendary performers including Ed Helms, Judy Gold, and Joy Behar. The NY Friars Club presented comedy awards here honoring Soupy Sales, and early editions screened groundbreaking work like Sarah Silverman's "Who's the Caboose?" directed by Sam Seder.After years of producing live comedy in Los Angeles with performers like Marc Maron and Maria Bamford at venues including UCB, the festival has returned to its Southampton roots. It now presents both live comedy and curated film screenings at Sticks and Stones Comedy Club's intimate theatre.The 2024 season demonstrated HCFF's commitment to showcasing diverse comedic voices. March featured Andrea Rosen's "Carol & Janet," starring Tara Copeland and Giselle Gant, alongside creator Q&As with Jack Adam and Brendan Ryan for "The Jack & Brendan Show," and Kyle Mara's "Rewriting: The Journey of a Joke."August's installment elevated the festival's profile with an impressive lineup including Ron Myrick's animated "The EKSPATS: We're Going to Africa"; "Mother Father Sister Brother Frank" starring Mindy Cohn; "The Grievance" with Rosie O'Donnell and Kevin Pollak; and spotlight film "Dr. No Means No," directed by SXSW winning filmmaker Kestrin Pantera and starring The Sklar Brothers, who flew in from Los Angeles for screenings, Q&A, and celebrations. Workshops and panels featured industry veterans including Eddie Brill and Joy Behar."What makes this festival unique is the convergence of exceptional filmmaking, engaged audiences, and genuine industry presence," Russell added. "We're not just screening films. We're creating a launchpad for comedy that deserves to be seen."The festival will present the prestigious Soupy Sales Comedy Arts Award and Best Comedy Short honors to outstanding submissions. With rolling submissions now open, filmmakers have the opportunity to join a legacy that has championed comedy's finest voices for over two decades.HCFF partners with the Southampton Cultural Center and community supporters including WLNG Radio, Hamptons Office Works, and Southampton Publick House.For submissions, visit: https://filmfreeway.com/HamptonsComedyFestival For sponsorships and festival information:Website: https://www.sticksandstonescomedyclub.com/ Email: sticksandstonescomedyclub@gmail.com@hamptonscomedyfestival@sticksandstonescomedyclubMedia Contact:

