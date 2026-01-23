Versiti Applauds Wisconsin General Assembly’s January Blood Donor Month Declaration

Honoring donors and strengthening the blood supply across the state.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin welcomes the Wisconsin Assembly’s declaration of January as Blood Donor Month in the State of Wisconsin. This recognition aligns with National Blood Donor Month and underscores Wisconsin’s commitment to a robust, lifesaving blood supply. Versiti is grateful to state Representative Joy Goeben for her support of this cause, and to all lawmakers for championing blood donation and recognizing the indispensable role volunteer donors play in saving lives.Understanding the critical role of blood donation, the Wisconsin Assembly urges all eligible blood donors to donate regularly and calls on businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, and community groups across Wisconsin to sponsor community blood drives. This partnership between government, communities, and nonprofit blood centers strengthens Wisconsin’s capacity to meet patient needs in trauma, surgery, cancer care, transplant, and other life-sustaining contexts.“I am honored to join Wisconsin in recognizing January as Blood Donor Month and to thank the selfless individuals who give the gift of life,” Assembly Representative Joy Goeben said. “Volunteer donors ensure lifesaving blood for emergencies, surgeries, and ongoing treatments. I commend Versiti and all partners for championing this essential cause and strengthening our state’s blood supply.”Blood donation remains essential because blood cannot be manufactured. Volunteer donors are the sole source of lifesaving blood products, and demand remains constant. In Wisconsin, someone requires a blood transfusion in moments of trauma, surgery, cancer treatment, and other medical needs. The availability of blood on hospital shelves saves lives in the critical first hours of medical emergencies and ongoing care.The resolution reinforces a shared mission to foster a culture of donation and community stewardship. Versiti is grateful for this public acknowledgment and for the ongoing support from Wisconsin residents and organizations that sponsor blood drives and help ensure a reliable supply for patients statewide.To learn more about hosting a blood drive, or to schedule a donation appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit Versiti.org About VersitiVersiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit Versiti.org.

