Russells YELLOW Expands Transparent Listing Approach for Florida Home Sellers

A Florida platform expands its online-first model with listing transparency tools designed to reduce surprises and wasted showings.

Real estate has had online search for years, but the transaction itself is still built around friction and surprises” — Russell, Founder of YELLOW

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russells YELLOW , a Florida-based real estate platform focused on online-first home sales, announced an expanded set of transparency and safety features designed to make residential transactions simpler, more predictable, and less expensive than traditional commission structures.YELLOW publishes listings online with a flat-fee model and virtual support from licensed professionals. The company is positioning its platform around a common seller and buyer frustration: too many deals fail or drag on because critical information shows up late in the process.Instead of saving key details for after showings and negotiations, YELLOW emphasizes upfront clarity, including:• Independent home inspection posted upfront so buyers can understand the condition early• Market-based price analysis to help sellers justify pricing and reduce guesswork and negotiations• Video listing reviews to set expectations before a showing• Showings screened for safety using identity verification and mortgage preapproval checks• Controlled-access showing options such as digitally managed lockbox workflows“Real estate has had online search for years, but the transaction itself is still built around friction and surprises,” said Russell, Founder of YELLOW. “We are focused on moving the most important facts earlier in the timeline so buyers and sellers waste less time.”YELLOW’s approach is also designed to reduce the classic pricing trap that appears in many markets: sellers either overshoot without justification or underprice without realizing it. The company’s pricing tools encourage sellers to compare their home against comparable sales and explain any premium with tangible factors such as renovations, lot value, waterfront access, or unique features.YELLOW is currently available in Florida and continues onboarding new listings while expanding platform capabilities around staging guidance, offer workflows, and closing coordination.Learn more at www.RussellsYELLOW.com About Russells YELLOW, Inc.Russells YELLOW is a real estate platform based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The company helps homeowners buy or sell properties online with virtual support from licensed agents and a flat-fee pricing model. YELLOW is currently available in Florida.

