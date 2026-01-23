Commissioner Miller Announces $78 Million in Community Development Grants for Rural Texas

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced a $78 million investment in rural Texas communities through the Community Development and Block Grant program. Ninety‑eight rural cities and counties across the Lone Star State will receive funding for essential infrastructure upgrades, including 11 cities awarded $1 million each for major downtown revitalization projects. The announcement underscores Commissioner Miller’s commitment to expanding economic opportunity and strengthening quality of life for rural Texans.

“The health and success of our agricultural communities is our top priority at the Texas Department of Agriculture. These grants will deliver clean water systems, better streets, and safer parks and public spaces, while creating jobs and supporting long‑term economic growth. This is seed money that helps rural Texas thrive,” Commissioner Miller said.

Each year, the Texas Department of Agriculture oversees the distribution of millions in community development funding through the CDBG program. This year, 11 cities received $1 million each through the Downtown Revitalization Fund to modernize public infrastructure and create safer, more welcoming spaces for community events. The 2025 recipients are Big Wells, Brownfield, Caldwell, Clarksville, George West, Hart, Knox City, Olney, Sabinal, Tenaha, and Winnsboro.

Additional Community Development Fund grants were awarded statewide to repair streets, upgrade water and wastewater systems, and purchase critical first responder equipment. Colonia Fund grants were also awarded to improve water and sewer services in nine Texas border counties.

CDBG projects are designed to deliver long‑term economic benefits in low and moderate income communities. Strategic investments in planning, construction, and infrastructure increase public safety and help attract private investment. Economic development research consistently shows that targeted public infrastructure funding generates significant returns by driving increased economic activity and multiplying the value of each dollar far beyond the initial award. Grants are awarded based on several factors, including demonstrated success in utilizing previous funding.

“CDBG grants harness Texan energy and ingenuity to build stronger, more livable communities and expand economic opportunity across rural Texas,” Commissioner Miller said. “It is an incredible return on investment, not just for our agricultural communities, but for the entire state.”

Local governments and eligible applicants can find more information on current and upcoming grant opportunities by visiting the TDA Grants and Services page.