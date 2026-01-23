N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Executive Committee to meet Jan. 27 to discuss Feb. meeting agenda

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Executive Committee is scheduled to meet via web conference on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. to discuss the agenda for the February regular business meeting. The public may listen to the meeting by computer or phone.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, 11 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Web conference

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting number/Access code: 2439 597 6378 Meeting password: crc2026 (2722026 when dialing from a phone or video system) Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Ave., Morehead City.

The Executive Committee of the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission carries out such administrative functions as the Chairperson may direct or other functions as the Commission may direct. The Executive Committee may make recommendations to the full Commission on any matters it deems relevant to the Commission's work.