ezSigner Direct by AP Technology Adds Digital Signatures and Graphics to Checks and Documents as They are Printed

ezSigner Direct: Check signing software. No more chasing signatures for checks or documents ezSigner check signing software lets you securely apply signatures and images such as logos to checks and documents with a single pass through your printer. ezSigner Direct from AP Technology: Easily import and edit digital graphics to your secure checks and documents. AP Technology

AP Technology Offers ezSigner Direct with a Free 30-day Trial

With ezSigner Direct, checks and documents are printed with secure digital signatures and graphics in a single pass through the printer.” — AP Technology

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses across industries continue to face increasing pressure to reduce repetitive manual work while delivering faster, more reliable payment issuance. ezSigner Direct, from business payments pioneer AP Technology , enables businesses to securely add authorized digital signatures and graphics, such as company logos, to checks and documents as they are printed — in one pass.By automating a traditionally manual step in the payment process, ezSigner Direct provides an accessible starting point for organizations looking to modernize their workflows without disruption.With ezSigner Direct, checks and documents are printed with secure digital signatures and graphics in a single pass through the printer. This eliminates the need for stamps, signature machines, messy ink, and time-consuming manual signing processes that slow teams down and introduce unnecessary risk. The result is a faster, cleaner, and more professional payment issuance process.Security is a foundational feature of ezSigner Direct. Authorized signatures and graphics are stored as encrypted, password-protected overlays, ensuring that only approved users can access and apply them. Each print event is recorded in the ezSigner Event Log, creating a detailed audit trail of activity. In addition, the System Audit tracks check numbers and account information to support accuracy, compliance, and strong internal controls.For added assurance, businesses can apply optional signature watermarks along with a Time-Date-User Stamp to every document. These features help organizations maintain confidence in the integrity of their payment processes while meeting internal and external compliance requirements.ezSigner Direct is designed to adapt to the unique needs of each business. Companies can import their own digital graphics or work with AP Technology ’s experienced graphics professionals to optimize designs for clarity and consistency. Multiple overlays can be created to support different bank accounts, departments, or branding requirements, allowing organizations to streamline payment issuance without sacrificing identity or control.By removing repetitive manual steps from the payment process, ezSigner Direct frees-up valuable employee time. Payments move more quickly, errors are reduced, and overall productivity improves. Checks and documents are produced with a polished, professional appearance that reinforces credibility with vendors, partners, and customers. Most importantly, teams can redirect their focus from tedious administrative tasks to higher-value work that supports business growth. Modernizing business payments does not have to be complex or intimidating. ezSigner Direct offers a straightforward, secure way for organizations to take the first step toward more efficient payment issuance. To make adoption even easier, AP Technology offers ezSigner Direct with a free 30-day trial.To learn more, watch an ezSigner video, or start a free trial, visit aptechnology.com/check-signing.html or email Sales@APTechnology.com.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.