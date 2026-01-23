ProtectThePaws Provides Update on Recent Dog Rescues and Medical Care Outcomes

Three dogs recently taken into ProtectThePaws’ care, including Benny (left), Max (center), and Luna (right), following separate rescue incidents.

The organization outlines emergency housing and medical treatment provided to three rescued dogs, including the loss of one due to critical injuries.

COLERIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtectThePaws , a nonprofit organization focused on providing emergency housing and medical care for dogs in dangerous situations, has released an update regarding three recent rescue cases handled by the organization during the past month. The update includes details on veterinary treatment provided, recovery outcomes, and the loss of one dog due to the severity of injuries sustained prior to rescue.According to ProtectThePaws, one of the dogs, named Benny, was taken into the organization’s care after sustaining life-threatening gunshot injuries. The organization states that Benny was injured during an encounter involving officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as referenced in publicly reported accounts of the incident. Following intake, Benny was immediately transported for emergency veterinary treatment.Despite intensive medical intervention, including stabilization efforts and surgical assessment, licensed veterinarians determined that Benny’s injuries were too severe to recover from. Benny later passed away while under veterinary supervision. ProtectThePaws confirmed that all treatment decisions were made based on veterinary guidance and with the goal of minimizing suffering.“Benny’s case reflects the condition some animals are in by the time they reach rescue organizations,” said Donna G. Rivera, an authorized representative of ProtectThePaws. “Our responsibility is to provide immediate safety and medical care when dogs are brought to us in critical condition, even when the outcome is uncertain.”In addition to Benny’s case, ProtectThePaws reported on two other recent rescues with different outcomes. One dog, a mixed-breed adult later named Luna, was recovered from an abandoned property and treated for dehydration, malnutrition, and an untreated leg injury. After receiving veterinary care and temporary housing, Luna is currently reported to be in stable condition and continuing recovery.Another dog named Max was taken into care after being found with signs of blunt-force trauma and respiratory distress. ProtectThePaws coordinated emergency veterinary treatment and short-term housing. According to the organization, Max has responded positively to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery pending continued care.ProtectThePaws stated that these cases reflect its standard response process, which includes immediate intake, veterinary evaluation, and placement into safe housing when available. The organization works with licensed veterinary professionals and follows established animal welfare protocols for emergency care.The organization noted that rescue cases often involve complex medical and safety challenges, particularly when animals are recovered after violent incidents or prolonged neglect. ProtectThePaws stated that it documents each case internally and relies on verified information when referencing incident circumstances.ProtectThePaws operates with a focus on animal safety, medical intervention, and temporary housing for dogs facing immediate risk. The organization stated that it remains committed to transparency regarding rescue outcomes and treatment decisions.Media Contact:Donna G. RiveraProtectThePawsEmail: team (at) protectthepaws (dot) xyzPhone: +1 (458) 353-1924Website: https://protectthepaws.xyz Instagram: @protecttpaws

