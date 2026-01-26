Strivenn Expands to US Market with AI-Enabled Product and Marketing Strategy Practice

Strivenn - Life Science Strategic Marketing For The AI-Era

Life science AI marketing consultancy opens Strivenn LLC to bring AI-enabled product, marketing and sales alignment to US teams

Opening Strivenn LLC isn't just geographic expansion. - the US market has been asking us for this kind of focus and we're ready to deliver it.” — Dr Matt Wilkinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strivenn, a life science marketing consultancy specialising in AI adoption and go-to-market strategy, today announced the launch of Strivenn LLC, its US subsidiary. Industry veteran Dr Jasmine Gruia-Gray will head US operations, bringing 25 years of product management and marketing leadership to the partnership.

The expansion formalises a year-long collaboration between Strivenn founder Dr Matt Wilkinson, the Strivenn team, and Dr Jasmine Gruia-Gray's JGG Consulting practice. Together, the team helps life science tools, reagents, automation and SaaS companies close the gap between product roadmaps and market reality - using AI to accelerate execution whilst keeping customer needs in focus.

"Jasmine brings something we can't manufacture: 25 years of product and business leadership experience in the exact moment where roadmaps meet reality," said Dr Matt Wilkinson, founder of Strivenn.

"She's lived the pain our clients are trying to solve - not as a consultant observing it, but as the Product Marketer in the room making the call. That credibility matters. Opening Strivenn LLC isn't just geographic expansion. It's bringing Jasmine's insight and operational rigour to head up our US practice. The US market has been asking for this kind of focus and we're ready to deliver it."

Strivenn works across the full commercial lifecycle - from persona development and voice-of-customer research through positioning frameworks, AI governance, and scaled content generation. The company holds BSI ISO 42001 certification for AI management systems, enabling clients to adopt AI tools safely whilst building organisational literacy and capability.

"I've spent 25 years as a product manager watching the same pattern: roadmaps built without market stories, marketing narratives that product can't support, and that gap costing real momentum," said Dr Jasmine Gruia-Gray, managing partner of Strivenn LLC.

"Most consultancies parachute in for one phase - feature prioritisation or launch messaging - but polishing confusion doesn't make it a strategy. What makes Strivenn different is continuity. Working alongside Matt and the Strivenn team, we stay in the conversation from feasibility decisions through post-launch reality checks. We don't fix from the outside. We work with your product, marketing, and sales teams to see the same picture at the same time, make hard calls earlier, and tell stories that match what you're actually building. I'm proud to bring that partnership to US life science teams through Strivenn LLC."

Dr Wilkinson serves as Visiting Fellow at Cranfield School of Management and board member of the Association for Key Account Management, speaking regularly at industry events including SAMPS, ELRIG, and the American Chemical Society.

Strivenn LLC will operate from Phoenix, AZ, serving US-based life science companies whilst maintaining close integration with the UK practice. The company's AI-enabled products include PersonaAI (synthetic customer development) and Atlas (AI content marketing assistant).



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.