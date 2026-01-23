Western Cape Mobility urges Jobseekers to collect and use travel vouchers before end of March

The start of the year brings renewed opportunity, and the Western Cape Government’s Getting YOU to Work programme continues to support jobseekers in the metro by removing one of the biggest barriers to employment – the cost of transport. Through the programme, eligible jobseekers can access free travel vouchers for Golden Arrow Bus Services, enabling them to attend interviews and reach places of work.

Since 2024, more than 8 000 jobseekers have collected vouchers, making over 28 000 trips to access economic opportunities across the metro. A recent survey shows the programme’s strong impact, with 95% of users finding the vouchers beneficial and 35% securing employment as a direct result. Young people and women make up the majority of beneficiaries, accounting for 72% and 70% respectively.

One successful beneficiary commented that “the voucher has helped a lot. It opened opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise and helped me secure a job.”

The current phase of the programme runs until 31 March 2026, and beneficiaries who have already registered are urged to collect their cards and use their remaining trips before they expire.

While Phase 1 of the programme required registration through an employer, Phase 2, launched in 2025, allows jobseekers to register themselves directly, making the programme easily accessible.

Muneera Allie, Head of Communication for the Western Cape Mobility Department, added, “For many unemployed jobseekers, transport is the biggest hurdle, and these travel vouchers provide practical support to overcome it. The Jobseeker Travel Vouchers are a practical tool to help people access opportunity. If you are already registered, please collect your card and use your trips before the end of March this year. If you are looking for work and need transport support, you can register yourself and start accessing free travel for job opportunities.”

Jobseekers registering for the first time can visit https://gettingyoutowork.westerncape.gov.za, select “Jobseeker Registration”, and complete the online sign-up form by following the prompts.

The Department encourages all eligible jobseekers to register, collect their cards, and make full use of the available trips to connect with employment opportunities.

This initiative reflects the Western Cape Government’s ongoing commitment to supporting residents by removing barriers that prevent them from accessing work and improving their livelihoods. By helping more people reach employment opportunities, the programme contributes to a stronger, more inclusive Western Cape economy.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Muneera Allie

Cell: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA