Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on R510 accident

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety regrets to confirm a fatal accident on the R510 between Thabazimbi and Northam, near Amanda mine, in the Waterberg District. The accident occurred at 06h10 on January 22, 2026, involving a Toyota Hilux LDV and a Volkswagen Bus transporting school children.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Toyota Hilux was overtaking when it collided head-on with the Volkswagen Bus. The driver of the Toyota Hilux, a 58-year-old male, was fatally injured. One hundred and nine passengers, all school children, sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. 103 learners were transported to Thabazimbi Provincial Hospital, and 6 learners were transported to Amderbuilt mine Hospital.

The possible cause of the accident is attributed to reckless driving. The Department extends its condolences to the family of the deceased driver and wishes the injured learners a speedy recovery.

We urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules, especially when transporting vulnerable passengers like school children.

Further investigation is ongoing, and the Department will provide updates as more information becomes available.

