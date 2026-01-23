Water and Sanitation on Grootdraai Dam water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) latest State of Reservoirs report issued earlier this week shows that Grootdraai Dam in the Integrated Vaal River System (Gert Sibande District, Mpumalanga) remains stable at 101.9%.

The report reflects improved dam levels across the district, with most dams above full capacity. Westoe Dam is the only dam below 100%, but it increased from 82.3% to 83.4%. Other dams above full capacity also recorded gains, including Jericho from 100.3% to 100.8%, Morgenstond Dam from 100.4% to 100.5%, Nooitgedacht Dam from 99.0% to 101.9% and Vygeboom Dam from 100.4% to 102.2%. Heyshope Dam also remains steady at 100.8%.

At provincial level, Mpumalanga’s average storage increased from 100.9% to 101.5%, while both Water Management Areas (WMA) recorded improvements. The Limpopo–Olifants WMA rose from 94.9% to 99.3% and the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA increased from 100.5% to 101.5%. Water levels also rose in all three districts of Mpumalanga, with Ehlanzeni increasing from 102.8% to 104.0%, Gert Sibande from 100.0% to 100.4% and Nkangala from 100.7% to 101.0%.

With dams and rivers overflowing in several areas, the Department urges the public to exercise extreme caution around water bodies and to avoid crossing or approaching overflowing dams, rivers and streams as these conditions pose a serious risk to life and property.

The Department further appeals to communities to avoid building or settling on floodlines, as this heightens vulnerability to flooding, and to refrain from dumping waste into rivers and streams, as this pollutes water resources, obstructs natural water flow and contributes to flooding.

Despite current wet conditions, South Africa remains a water-scarce country. Water conservation, responsible use and safe rainwater harvesting remain critical to ensuring sustainable and reliable water supply for current and future generations.

