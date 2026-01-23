MEC Basikopo Makamu welcomes deployment of additional rescuers to floods affected areas

The MEC for the Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo Province, Mr Basikopo Makamu, welcomes the deployment of additional rescuers that have arrived from the National Disaster Management Center to boost and bolster the work of recovering the missing persons that were swept away by the heavy rainfalls that affected Mopani and Vhembe District Municipalities.

After the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old boy from Mashishimale outside Ba-Phalaborwa yesterday, the number of missing persons in the province is now standing at five (5) while the number of fatalities remains at 19. The Department, through the Provincial Disaster Management Center and all other stakeholders is working around the clock to ensure that all missing persons are recovered and brought to surface.

“We recognize the trauma that the affected families are going through and assures them that with the additional teams of rescuers added, their loved ones will be found so that there can be closure and an end to the trauma they are going through,” said MEC Makamu.

The MEC Makamu conveys his condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones due to the floods. “All spheres of government are on board to ensure that all affected areas receive immediate assistance. Departments are working extensively to assess all areas that have been affected by floods to make sure that no one is left unattended,” added Makamu.

He also appeals to everyone to avoid crossing flooded rivers and where possible stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travelling. He says that even though the heavy rains might have subsided, the levels of water in rivers and dams are still very high. He acknowledged all non-governmental organizations that are lending a helping hand during this difficult time including the Gift of the Givers, Polokwane Muslim Foundation and other institutions. He appealed to other organizations and good Samaritans to respond to the call to assist the people of Limpopo.

Enquiries:

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Amos Phago

Cell: 072 804 3427

Director for Communications, Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs

Ms Tsakani Baloyi

Cell: 066 486 2571

