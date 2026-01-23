Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza on hand over of fully equipped computer laboratory to Umdlamfe Secondary School

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza today, 22 January 2026, handed over a fully equipped computer laboratory to Umdlamfe Secondary School in Esikhawini, Richards Bay, in partnership with global technology brand HONOR South Africa. The handover of the high-tech computer lab forms part of government’s Back-To-School Programme.

HONOR South Africa, which delivered the laptops, partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to establish the laboratory to support digital literacy and skills development at the school. The presence of the laboratory will ensure that learners are trained to become active participants in the artificial intelligence sphere while bridging the digital divide, particularly in previously disadvantaged communities.

Speaking during the handover, Deputy Minister Nzuza hailed the unveiling of the laboratory as a positive step in the right direction, saying access to digital learning was a pivotal cog in the development of learners in the 21st century and will go a long way in ensuring a digitally equipped South Africa. Government, he explained, recognised the development of digital skills as a key element in the advancement of South Africa’s digital economy. This was underscored by the establishment of the Presidential Commission on the 4IR (PC4IR) by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 with a mandate to provide leadership for society to understand, navigate and assume agency over what will be the fundamentally altered future.

Said the Deputy Minister: “The world has gravitated towards the 4th Industrial Revolution and this demands of us to be technologically savvy to be able to meet the challenges of this new and exciting phenomenon. The establishment of this computer laboratory demonstrates a commitment on our part to prioritise digital learning to put South Africa in a better position to seize opportunities and manage the challenges of rapid advances in the technological realm.

“We are excited that this facility will play an integral part in the learners’ academic improvement while preparing them to fully embrace the digital world through access to digital resources. This will, in future, enable them to navigate the digital economy, apply for jobs online, and explore various work opportunities.”

The CEO of HONOR South Africa, Mr Fred Zhou, said the partnership with the Department of Home Affairs represented a cornerstone of digital literacy and infrastructure missions.

“We are proud to partner with the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, and the government of South Africa to invest in young minds and future skills. We hope the learners will use this opportunity to learn, explore and dream big,” he said.

