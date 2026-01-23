Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment on use of transformer oil

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment (DFFE) urges the public to refrain from applying transformer oil or any other electrical equipment oil, to the body or for any other non-industrial purpose. Such oils may contain Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) – toxic chemicals that pose serious risks to human health and the environment.

PCBs are a group of man-made organic chemicals that were largely manufactured between 1929 and 1989 and were widely used as coolants in oil containing electrical equipment (such as electric transformers and capacitors), hydraulic systems, and other industrial applications. PCBs were widely used in electrical equipment by energy intensive sectors such as mining, paper and pulp, power generation and distribution (e.g. power utilities and municipalities), chemicals, etc.

During engagements with municipalities since 2024, the Department noted dangerous misconceptions in some communities, including the belief that transformer oil can be used for treating conditions such as rheumatic arthritis. This has led to requests being made to municipal officials for access to transformer oil – some of which can be contaminated with PCBs. The DFFE strongly warns against this practice and calls on municipal officials to refrain from supplying transformer oil to members of the public.

PCBs were amongst the twelve chemicals that were initially listed by the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants as persistent organic pollutants (POPs). The Convention entered into force in 2004 and it obliges countries to eliminate the use of PCBs in 2025 and determined efforts that lead to the environmentally sound management of PCB wastes (waste liquids and equipment) by 2028. Although their production was banned in many countries decades ago due to their toxic effects on human health and the environment, PCBs remain a persistent threat especially in older equipment and contaminated sites.

South Africa, as a party to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, is committed to protecting the health of its citizens and the environment by phasing out the use of PCBs. Transformer oil from older electrical equipment may still contain these toxic chemicals. Studies have shown that PCBs have a potential to cause a variety of adverse effects on both human health and the environment. They are considered possible human carcinogens and are linked to various health issues including immune, reproductive, neurological, and endocrine system problems. Noting the impacts caused by PCBs and its misuses, the Department recognised a need to conduct awareness raising initiative on PCBs, to conscientise the public about the risks associated with PCBs and urgent need for their safe identification, handling, and elimination.

In 2014, South Africa gazetted the Regulations to phase-out the use of PCBs and PCB contaminated materials (PCB Regulations). The purpose of which is to prescribe requirements to phase out the use of PCB materials and PCB contaminated materials. These Regulations enabled the country to move towards the phasing out of PCB materials as sectors of relevance made strides and put efforts towards the phase out targets of the country. Sectors of relevance refer to sectors that historically used and managed PCBs or PCB contaminated equipment include the electricity sectors (e.g. Eskom), transport (e.g. Transnet), mining, manufacturing refinery and steel.

Currently the country is implementing a project to support municipalities to eliminate the use of PCBs in their equipment. This is aimed at ensuring the country’s compliance to the 2025 deadline set by the Convention.

