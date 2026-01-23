Water and Sanitation warns of imminent failure of Senteeko Dam

Imminent failure of Senteeko Dam, all residents downstream instructed to evacuate

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is warning the public that My Own Dam also known as Senteeko Dam, located in the Die Kaap River catchment in Mpumalanga, is at risk of imminent failure. This dam is owned by Shamile Communal Property Association (CPA) and is used for irrigation purposes.

An emergency safety assessment conducted by the Department’s Dam Safety Office has confirmed that the dam’s spillway structure has suffered severe and irreversible deterioration, including advanced erosion and undercutting leading to structural instability. Failure of the dam is imminent and may occur without further warning.

An uncontrolled release of water is likely and poses an immediate and serious threat to downstream communities, infrastructure, and the environment.

All persons residing or operating downstream of the dam are instructed to evacuate flood-prone areas immediately and to comply with all directives issued by disaster management authorities and emergency services. Public access to the dam site is strictly prohibited.

Emergency interventions currently in place are temporary risk-reduction measures only and do not prevent full or partial failure of the dam structure.

The Department is coordinating response actions with relevant authorities and will issue further updates as required.

The protection of life remains the Department’s highest priority. Furthermore, the Department urges the public to share verified information responsibly.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

