NBCI Releases a Proposal for the Black Beautiful Babies Campaign to Address the Nation’s Black Maternal Health Crisis

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Sister Wendy Evans

This is a game- changer. We would, along with our state partners, create a blanket of services that includes, but is not limited to, food, housing, mental health, and faith services.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, has created a proposal for the Black Beautiful Babies Campaign in response to the continuing maternal health crisis affecting Black women. In the U.S., Black mothers experience mortality rates some three times higher than those for non-Hispanic White women.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, “This is a game- changer. NBCI will bring to bear tens of thousands of trained volunteers working in an interdisciplinary manner to provide education, outreach, material support, and support for new moms and their children up to three years before and after birth. We would, along with our state partners, create a blanket of services that includes, but is not limited to, food, housing, mental health, and faith services. Our goal is to grow healthy black babies for our communities. We look forward in engaging our state partner with the program.”The NBCI proposal outlines the largest attempt to create an interdisciplinary team to deal with childbirth issues, not only for women with difficulties but for every pregnant African American woman. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “We are going to turn the Black Church into the largest birthing education center in the country. And we will create a volunteer corps from our churches that is one million strong to support the program’s objectives. We will use this opportunity to collect critical data and utilize proven prevention strategies on how to create and sustain healthy baby communities.”NBCI’s Black Beautiful Babies Campaign includes a novel, interdisciplinary approach that combines clinical excellence with deep community engagement, fostered by the caring leadership of the Black Church and uplifted by state government resources. The Campaign was inspired by the ancient African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” But the Campaign also holds the core belief that “it takes a village” to help a mother carry and deliver a child when expected systems of care and support too often fail to do so. The proposal’s initial focus is on the state of Mississippi, where, in the 2017-2021 period, 78.1 percent of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable for Black mothers. The Campaign will surround every mother in the program with a dedicated support network that positively addresses the isolation, absence of advocacy, and lack of resources that help drive disproportionate maternal mortality rates. And it will provide a monitoring system for each mother, her child, and her entire family, for up to three to four years, as the Campaign also ensures her food, transportation, medication, and any mental health coverage needs are met.NBCI believes that the combination of its 30 years of experience serving Black communities, a trained volunteer corps, and the targeted continuity of care of health professionals will help end the maternal health crisis for Black mothers.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.