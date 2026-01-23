Government Communications host Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and doorstop by Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 28 Jan

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will, on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, facilitate a photo-opportunity, and a doorstop briefing by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla.

Members of the media who wish to cover the sessions are requested to email their details to Bathabile@gcis.gov.za and copy pheliswa@gcis.gov.za by 12h00 on Monday, 26th January 2026.

Full details of the photo opportunity and doorstop briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 28 January 2026

Time: 10h00 (Arrival and Set-up).

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Acting Government Spokesperson

Nomonde Mnukwa

Cell: 083 653 7485

Deputy Government Spokesperson

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates