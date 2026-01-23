Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,480 in the last 365 days.

Agility Capital Holding Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

AGILITY CAPITAL HOLDING AGM RESULTS, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Agility Capital Holding (ENX:AGIL)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGILITY CAPITAL HOLDING INC. (“Agility” or “Group”) (NYSE Euronext Amsterdam: Agil) reports the following results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Tampa, Florida on January 23, 2026:

• On the matter of election of the board of directors, the shareholders voted 100% to 98% in favor of electing Salomon Guggenheim, Stephan Fitch and Reto Stadelmann to serve on the board for the ensuing year.
• Baker Tilly was appointed as auditors for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors was authorized to affix their remuneration.
• The shareholders received and considered the financial statements together with the auditor’s report thereon for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Following the meeting of shareholders the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers for the ensuing year:

• Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors
• Peter LeSar, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
• Yazmina Escobar, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Based on the recommendations made by the Nominating Committee, the Board approved the following committee members:

Audit Committee:
Stephan Fitch (Chairman)
Reto Stadelmann
Advisory member: Peter Lesar

Compensation Committee:
Reto Stadelmann (Chairman)
Stephan Fitch
Salomon Guggenheim

Nominating and Governance Committee:
Stephan Fitch (Chairman)
Reto Stadelmann
Salomon Guggenheim

Investment Committee:
Stephan Fitch (Chairman)
Advisory members: Salomon Guggenheim, Peter Lesar


ABOUT THE COMPANY

Agility Capital Holding Inc. is an institutional investor, investment bank & strategic advisory serving the restaurant and real estate sectors. See www.agility.capital to learn more.

Contact: Peter Lesar, Chief Executive Officer ∙ Email: peter@agility.capital

Peter LeSar
Agility Capital Holding
peter@agility.capital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Agility Capital Holding Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.