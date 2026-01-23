Agility Capital Holding Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Results

AGILITY CAPITAL HOLDING AGM RESULTS, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND COMMITTEE MEMBERS

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGILITY CAPITAL HOLDING INC. (“Agility” or “Group”) (NYSE Euronext Amsterdam: Agil) reports the following results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Tampa, Florida on January 23, 2026:• On the matter of election of the board of directors, the shareholders voted 100% to 98% in favor of electing Salomon Guggenheim, Stephan Fitch and Reto Stadelmann to serve on the board for the ensuing year.• Baker Tilly was appointed as auditors for the ensuing year, and the Board of Directors was authorized to affix their remuneration.• The shareholders received and considered the financial statements together with the auditor’s report thereon for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.Following the meeting of shareholders the Board of Directors appointed the following persons as officers for the ensuing year:• Salomon Guggenheim, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors• Peter LeSar, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer• Yazmina Escobar, General Counsel and Corporate SecretaryBased on the recommendations made by the Nominating Committee, the Board approved the following committee members:Audit Committee:Stephan Fitch (Chairman)Reto StadelmannAdvisory member: Peter LesarCompensation Committee:Reto Stadelmann (Chairman)Stephan FitchSalomon GuggenheimNominating and Governance Committee:Stephan Fitch (Chairman)Reto StadelmannSalomon GuggenheimInvestment Committee:Stephan Fitch (Chairman)Advisory members: Salomon Guggenheim, Peter LesarABOUT THE COMPANYAgility Capital Holding Inc. is an institutional investor, investment bank & strategic advisory serving the restaurant and real estate sectors. See www.agility.capital to learn more.Contact: Peter Lesar, Chief Executive Officer ∙ Email: peter@agility.capital

