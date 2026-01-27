Carbon Reform Achieves Up to 83% HVAC Energy Savings in Baltimore Gas and Electric Pilot

Results demonstrate a scalable approach to cutting HVAC energy use as demand accelerates.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Reform has achieved significant energy savings in a pilot deployment with Baltimore Gas and Electric, delivering results that challenge expectations for retrofit energy conservation measures. These results come as buildings face growing pressure from rising electricity demand and energy costs across the region.

Carbon Reform’s Carbon Reduction System (CRS) is an engineered solution that utilizes existing HVAC infrastructure to reduce building emissions and energy use through advanced carbon capture technology. The pilot evaluated the CRS on a single air handling unit at a Baltimore Gas and Electric facility across one full heating season and one full cooling season.

During the heating season, the system delivered up to 83% HVAC energy savings, while cooling-season savings reached up to 37%, demonstrating consistent demand reduction without major equipment replacement or long planning timelines. Additional pilot deployments of the CRS outside of the BGE site have demonstrated up to 60% cooling savings.

Beyond energy performance, the pilot produced measurable indoor air quality improvements. Average daily total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) declined by 21%, and average daily particulate matter (PM10) levels decreased by 44% across matched operating periods, a critical consideration for facilities prioritizing occupant health alongside operational efficiency.

"This pilot exceeded our expectations for what a retrofit solution could deliver," said Ed Hirsch, Manager, Path to Clean at Baltimore Gas and Electric. "The combination of significant energy savings, air quality improvements, direct carbon capture, and versatile compatibility with our facilities' HVAC configurations, show there is strong potential for broader deployment."

The results support Baltimore Gas and Electric’s broader Path to Clean initiative, which targets a 50% reduction in operations-driven emissions by 2030 relative to 2015 levels. With 41% already achieved as of 2024, the company is now focused on solutions capable of delivering material reductions in the remaining years.

Based on the CRS pilot performance, deploying Carbon Reform’s technology across approximately 75% of Baltimore Gas and Electric’s HVAC systems could reduce operations-driven emissions by an estimated 7,000 metric tons of CO2e. At that scale, the approach would close the remaining gap to the company’s 2030 reduction target while paying for itself through energy savings.

“As the CRS has continued to evolve, results from newer deployments suggest this level of performance is a starting point rather than a ceiling," said Jo Norris, CEO & Co-Founder at Carbon Reform. “It raises expectations for what modern energy conservation measures are capable of delivering.”

Baltimore Gas and Electric serves a large portion of Maryland, where Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) are now in effect. These standards will introduce substantial fines for buildings out of compliance with their emissions targets. Carbon Reform is now accepting applications through May 1 for its Maryland BEPS Leadership Program, designed to support buildings pursuing verified emissions reductions on an accelerated timeline.

For owners and operators navigating compliance alongside rising energy costs, the Carbon Reduction System offers a practical, near-term pathway to measurable energy reduction.

