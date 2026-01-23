The Staffing Agency Launches The Hotel Agency — A National Recruiting Partner Built for the Hotel Labor Crisis

Steven Kamali, CEO of The Staffing Agency - The Hotel Agency

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Staffing Agency today announces the launch of The Hotel Agency , a dedicated recruiting division built for hotel ownership groups, operators and management companies facing unprecedented staffing shortages. The division will debut at the America’s Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) on January 26, 2026.Hotels enter 2026 grappling with record turnover, rising labor costs, and the most acute talent scarcity the industry has seen in decades. For owners and investors, these labor dynamics are no longer just an operational challenge- they directly impact margins, guest experience, and asset performance. Persistent vacancies over time, dependency and hiring delays quietly erode EBITDA across portfolios.The Hotel Agency formalizes more than 14 years of hotel search work previously serviced through The Chef Agency and responds directly to accelerating demand from brands seeking partners who understand hotel operations from the inside.“Hotels have been asking for a search partner who understands the realities on property,” said Steven Kamali , CEO of The Staffing Agency. “The Hotel Agency is built around a simple idea that hotel operators shouldn’t have to rebuild their hiring infrastructure property by property, it should work at the portfolio level.Unlike traditional search firms, The Hotel Agency is staffed entirely by former hoteliers — operators, culinary leaders, rooms executives and department heads — enabling faster, more accurate candidate alignment and higher retention outcomes.The group enters the market with:• A vetted pipeline of 350,000+ hospitality professionals• 1,000+ hotel and restaurant groups already served nationwide• Dedicated recruiting capabilities for hourly roles through executive leadership“It’s a portfolio level talent acquisition model designed for hotel operators with multiple properties. It replaces episodic agency use with predictable, centralized approach to hiring,” said John Rothstein, Chief Commercial Officer, The Staffing Agency.The Hotel Agency offers:• Full-time, management, and executive hotel recruitment• Recruiters with real operational backgrounds• Sourcing and placement powered by a national hospitality talent engine• Solutions for independent hotels, branded portfolios, and ownership groups• Strategic expansion in 2026 focused on franchise networks and multi-property operators“We’re seeing management companies centralize hiring the same way they did for revenue management and procurement. This is less about filling jobs and more about stabilizing operations,” added Kamali.About The Staffing Agency:The Staffing Agency is a national recruiting organization built on a growing portfolio of sector specific divisions, including The Chef Agency and The Estate Agency. The company specializes in hospitality and service industry recruitment, maintaining a proprietary nationwide pipeline supported by more than 14 years of industry experience. The Staffing Agency provides talent solutions to operators, ownership groups and corporate brands across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.