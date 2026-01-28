EagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd announced as First Certified PeopleFirst™ Organisation in India

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new standard for workplace culture has officially arrived in India, with EagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd becoming the first Certified PeopleFirst ™ organisation in that market.EagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd have officially received Gold level of Certification. Setting a high bar for other organisations across India to emulate or exceed.The certification, developed by The Inspiring Workplaces Group, recognises organisations that are building modern, intrinsically driven workplace cultures. Based not on perks or pay alone but on the level of employee belief and belonging the leadership are creating.Certified PeopleFirst™ is grounded in employee insight and focuses on the intrinsic drivers proven to fuel long-term business performance, engagement and resilience: Belief, Belonging and Future Confidence.A Shift Away from Legacy Culture MeasurementFor decades, workplace culture has been assessed through extrinsic markers: compensation; benefits and surface-level perks. Often reinforced by costly, legacy certification models.Certified PeopleFirst™ reflects a shift away from that outdated approach. Instead of asking what organisations offer, it listens to employees to understand what they experience and how it makes them feel.This gives organisations something far more meaningful to stand behind: evidence of a culture people believe in, want to belong to and their trust for the future.Matt Manners, Founder & CEO of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said: “Congratulations to EagleBurgmann India for making history as the first Certified PeopleFirst™ organisation in India. They join a rapidly growing number of organisations around the world in which their certification reflects a culture built on belief, belonging and future confidence. The intrinsic drivers that truly define what it means to be PeopleFirst today.“We developed Certified PeopleFirst™ by analysing thousands of Inspiring Workplaces Award entries from organisations around the world over the past decade. That insight allowed us to create a forward-thinking, evidence-led approach that helps organisations and their people thrive right now. Not based on outdated models but on what employees actually experience.”What Certified PeopleFirst Certification Signals in India and around the worldFor organisations across India achieving Certified PeopleFirst™ status signals:• A commitment to modern, PeopleFirst leadership• A culture built on trust, shared purpose and a strong sense of belief and belonging• Clear differentiation in a competitive talent market• Credibility with candidates, customers and investors alike.As organisations globally reassess how they attract, retain and motivate talent, Certified PeopleFirst™ provides a clear, credible benchmark for what “great” really looks like today.Start your organisation’s Certified PeopleFirst™journey here.About Certified PeopleFirst™Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent culture certification powered by employee insight.It measures what truly drives engagement and business performance in modern organisations and gives leaders a globally recognised mark to prove it. It also highlights where an organisation is strong and prioritises where it needs to focus action to drive improvement on its PeopleFirst journey.Unlike legacy models, it is:• Evidence-led• Intrinsically focused• Simple to run• Designed for modern organisations• Prioritise future leadership action.Deadline for 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards – Feb 25, 206For organisations that prefer to showcase their culture through storytelling, entries for the Inspiring Workplaces Awards, a decade-old, global programme celebrating PeopleFirst cultures are open until Feb 25, 2026.About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community — the organisation celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who put their people first and lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com About EagleBurgmann India Pvt. LtdEagleBurgmann India Pvt. Ltd. is the market leader in the mechanical seal industry in India, with over 40 years of rich experience. With its headquarters and main manufacturing location situated in Pune, it also has two other manufacturing locations in Mumbai and Vapi.EagleBurgmann offers engineered, rugged and reliable sealing solutions in virtually all segments of the process industry. In India, the key industrial sectors served are the oil and gas industry, refineries and petrochemical plants, power plants, the fertilizer industry and many more.

