Sundance Fireside Chat — 'Book‑TV‑Film': Real Housewife, Bestselling Author & Two‑time Emmy Producer

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latchkey Kid Films, LLC and CapAquarius Media present “Book‑TV‑Film,” an intimate Fireside Chat during Sundance Week designed to elevate brands, spark cross‑industry collaboration, and showcase the power of storytelling across media.The event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 28 from 12:00–2:00 PM MST at 1781 Sidewinder Dr, Park City, Utah.“Book‑TV‑Film” unites creators, authors, producers, entrepreneurs, and cultural influencers in a focused conversation about translating platform into purpose and products into cultural relevance. The session will be moderated by Monique Lore` Stinson, two‑time Emmy Award‑winning producer, documentary filmmaker, and founder of CapAquarius Media and Latchkey Kid Films. Stinson brings decades of storytelling and production experience, including award‑winning documentary projects filmed across the United States and more than 40 countries, and will guide the dialogue on film’s role in elevating brands and social impact.Featured speakers are Lynne Curtin and Tracy Doyle. Lynne Curtin, known for her role on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, is the founder of the Lynne Curtin Collection, a coastal‑chic jewelry brand that embodies effortless, everyday elegance. With a robust social presence and a reputation as a master networker, Curtin will speak to lifestyle branding, leveraging public platforms for product growth, and building consumer affinity through authentic storytelling.Tracy Doyle, bestselling author of "Life Storms: Finding Your Clear Sky" and creator of the Aurora Method, brings expertise in emotional wellness, leadership, and resilience. A former CEO and the first in her family to graduate college in psychology and counseling, Doyle will share insights on the emotional drivers behind audience connection, overcoming burnout, and how authors and entrepreneurs can create purposeful, mission‑driven brands.Sundance Week provides a high‑profile yet intimate setting where filmmakers, industry executives, brand sponsors, and culturally engaged consumers converge. Attendees will engage in a moderated conversation and Q&A, with opportunities for targeted networking.Sponsors benefit from product placement, inclusion in custom swag bags distributed to guests, and visibility among decision‑makers and tastemakers. Select attendees will also receive signed books from featured speakers, extending sponsor impact beyond the event.Whether you’re a brand seeking strategic exposure during Sundance Week, a creator scaling your platform, or an industry professional looking to cultivate new partnerships, “Book‑TV‑Film” offers actionable insights, curated connections, and a distinctive environment for growth.

