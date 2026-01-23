The Republican Recap: Week of January 19, 2026

Completing FY26 Government Funding With America First Appropriations Bills ✅ To take our final step in funding the government for FY26, House Republicans passed the last four appropriations bills, which further President Trump’s America First agenda. The Defense Appropriations Act supports America’s military superiority by boosting production of munitions critical to winning conflicts, investing in next generation aircraft, missile defense and space programs, and providing for our troops and military families with a 3.8% pay raise for all servicemembers. Our legislation also promotes innovation and codifies additional savings and efficiencies put in place by the Trump Administration. To stop the spread of deadly drugs on American streets, the legislation increases funding for counter-drug programs and combats bad actors who facilitate drug manufacturing and trafficking. Additionally, the bill ensures no funding for woke programs, and boosts American production capacity. The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act reins in bureaucracy by reducing program and administrative funding. It provides resources to protect Social Security and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs, and rescinds Biden’s expansion of IRS funding to audit everyday Americans. The bill prioritizes primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce, and increases funding for mental health, substance use treatment and prevention, and nutrition research. To protect the homeland against threats, our bill strengthens American biosecurity and cybersecurity. Additionally, it supports apprenticeship programs, funding to train workers and educate students in rural America, and investments in career and technical education. The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act ensures the U.S. has the safest and most efficient transportation system in the world. This bill increases funding for the FAA and provides them the resources to hire new air traffic controllers to keep our skies safe. It invests in highway and airport infrastructure, boosts America’s vehicle and aircraft manufacturers to promote global leadership, and supports the next generation of mariners at maritime academies. To reduce federal bureaucracy and stand up for taxpayers, the legislation codifies DOGE recommendations, cuts woke programs, and reinforces citizenship requirements for housing assistance. The Homeland Security Appropriations Act returns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to its core mission: defending our homeland from threats posed by foreign adversaries, terrorists, and criminals and protecting American citizens. Our legislation boosts resources to combat the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl, enhances immigration enforcement and homeland defense capabilities, counters China, and strengthens investigations into human trafficking, exploitation, and forced labor to protect our nation’s children. Additionally, the bill funds a military pay raise for our Coast Guard servicemembers, and bolsters disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts to keep American communities safe. H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to put Americans’ safety first, defend our borders, protect the homeland, support American readiness and competitiveness, enhance our transportation system, invest in health and education, and remain the world leader. H.R. 7147, the Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, and enhance public safety. “There were bets against us. Many said it was impossible. Yet, in this moment, the U.S. House of Representatives has delivered on its Article I responsibility. Here is what we’ve proven – commentary and headlines don’t dictate facts, difficulty doesn’t excuse inaction, and duty to the nation requires results. This package reflects what governing with purpose looks like. Instead of last-minute omnibuses or runaway spending, these FY26 bills deliver responsible full-year funding and represent critical progress in completing the appropriations process. This week, we’ve invested in strengthening our national defense, making our homeland safer, supporting education and health systems, and modernizing our transportation and infrastructure. Unfortunately, many pregnant college students feel forced to choose between their child and their academic future, instead of feeling empowered to choose life and education. Pregnant students face pressure to get an abortion, or else suffer in class, experience judgment from professors and students, or lose out on opportunities. Almost 30 percent of women getting abortions are around college age, between 20 and 24. However, under Title IX, pregnant students cannot be discriminated against or lose scholarships, housing, or other opportunities due to their pregnancy.

It is vital that we ensure pregnant students are aware of their rights and resources available to them – including flexible class schedules, excused absences, and child care assistance – while balancing school, pregnancy, their health, and their growing family. This week, House Republicans passed legislation that does just that.

This is common sense: Student mothers choosing life should have every opportunity to know and exercise their rights while pursuing higher education, and they deserve our support and help to succeed on campus.

Rep. Ashley Hinson’s legislation, H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, requires universities and higher education institutions to communicate and distribute information informing pregnant students of their rights, accommodations, and resources available to them.

“College students who are pregnant or may become unexpectedly pregnant deserve to know every right and resource available to them, and it is unacceptable that so many often feel they have to choose between finishing their education and having their baby. My legislation empowers young women to choose life and ensures they have the information on their rights and resources necessary to build the best future for themselves and their child. I’m thrilled to see my bill pass the House as we continue to pursue policies that help families grow and thrive,” said Rep. Hinson.

Pregnancy centers are typically non-profit, faith-based organizations that provide services to protect the lives of both the mother and the child, such as treatments, education on parenting and prenatal care, ultrasounds, transportation and housing referrals, and resources like diapers. In 2024 alone, these centers served nearly 2 million women and families.

Over and over again, however, the far left has put their radical agenda above the needs of pregnant women and growing families by trying to steer money away from pregnancy centers and towards facilities that provide abortions.

Previously, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services attempted to restrict Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) funds for pregnancy centers that provide support to mothers and families that choose life, clearly violating the 1996 law creating TANF that prohibits Administrations from regulating its funds. Let’s be clear: Restricting funding to pregnancy centers whose purpose is to serve and assist pregnant women is targeted, political, and harms women by taking away crucial resources.

H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, introduced by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from restricting funding for pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families that choose life.

“The passage of the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families is a win for women and their children. By securing the opportunity for TANF funding to go towards pregnancy resource centers, we are ensuring that mothers and families have access to life-affirming care, supplies, and support,” said Rep. Fischbach. “To see this bill pass during the week of the March for Life is especially powerful. We are proving that being pro-life means being pro-woman and pro-family. I am proud to lead this effort to protect the organizations that walk alongside women and protect the unborn.”

