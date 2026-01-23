The Republican Recap: Week of January 19, 2026
To take our final step in funding the government for FY26, House Republicans passed the last four appropriations bills, which further President Trump’s America First agenda.
The Defense Appropriations Act supports America’s military superiority by boosting production of munitions critical to winning conflicts, investing in next generation aircraft, missile defense and space programs, and providing for our troops and military families with a 3.8% pay raise for all servicemembers. Our legislation also promotes innovation and codifies additional savings and efficiencies put in place by the Trump Administration. To stop the spread of deadly drugs on American streets, the legislation increases funding for counter-drug programs and combats bad actors who facilitate drug manufacturing and trafficking. Additionally, the bill ensures no funding for woke programs, and boosts American production capacity.
The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act reins in bureaucracy by reducing program and administrative funding. It provides resources to protect Social Security and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs, and rescinds Biden’s expansion of IRS funding to audit everyday Americans. The bill prioritizes primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce, and increases funding for mental health, substance use treatment and prevention, and nutrition research. To protect the homeland against threats, our bill strengthens American biosecurity and cybersecurity. Additionally, it supports apprenticeship programs, funding to train workers and educate students in rural America, and investments in career and technical education.
The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act ensures the U.S. has the safest and most efficient transportation system in the world. This bill increases funding for the FAA and provides them the resources to hire new air traffic controllers to keep our skies safe. It invests in highway and airport infrastructure, boosts America’s vehicle and aircraft manufacturers to promote global leadership, and supports the next generation of mariners at maritime academies. To reduce federal bureaucracy and stand up for taxpayers, the legislation codifies DOGE recommendations, cuts woke programs, and reinforces citizenship requirements for housing assistance.
The Homeland Security Appropriations Act returns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to its core mission: defending our homeland from threats posed by foreign adversaries, terrorists, and criminals and protecting American citizens. Our legislation boosts resources to combat the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl, enhances immigration enforcement and homeland defense capabilities, counters China, and strengthens investigations into human trafficking, exploitation, and forced labor to protect our nation’s children. Additionally, the bill funds a military pay raise for our Coast Guard servicemembers, and bolsters disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts to keep American communities safe.
H.R. 7148, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to put Americans’ safety first, defend our borders, protect the homeland, support American readiness and competitiveness, enhance our transportation system, invest in health and education, and remain the world leader.
H.R. 7147, the Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026, sponsored by Chairman Tom Cole, makes appropriations through FY26 and supports efforts to defend our homeland, bolster border protections, and enhance public safety.
“There were bets against us. Many said it was impossible. Yet, in this moment, the U.S. House of Representatives has delivered on its Article I responsibility. Here is what we’ve proven – commentary and headlines don’t dictate facts, difficulty doesn’t excuse inaction, and duty to the nation requires results. This package reflects what governing with purpose looks like. Instead of last-minute omnibuses or runaway spending, these FY26 bills deliver responsible full-year funding and represent critical progress in completing the appropriations process. This week, we’ve invested in strengthening our national defense, making our homeland safer, supporting education and health systems, and modernizing our transportation and infrastructure. Republicans set clear goals at the outset: reduce spending, lock in DOGE-driven cuts and reforms, and replace Biden-era provisions with policies that put America First. These bills do exactly that. They invest in readiness and security, demand accountability, and focus federal dollars on core responsibilities – not bureaucratic excess. Subcommittee Chairmen Robert Aderholt, Ken Calvert, Steve Womack, and Mark Amodei did the hard work – and the American people are better off because of it. Congress is closing out Fiscal Year 2026 through discipline and critical progress on regular order. This member-driven, intentional process is how governing is supposed to work – and how Republicans are turning President Trump’s vision into law,” said Chairman Cole.
Protecting the Rights of Pregnant Students ✅
Unfortunately, many pregnant college students feel forced to choose between their child and their academic future, instead of feeling empowered to choose life and education. Pregnant students face pressure to get an abortion, or else suffer in class, experience judgment from professors and students, or lose out on opportunities. Almost 30 percent of women getting abortions are around college age, between 20 and 24. However, under Title IX, pregnant students cannot be discriminated against or lose scholarships, housing, or other opportunities due to their pregnancy.
It is vital that we ensure pregnant students are aware of their rights and resources available to them – including flexible class schedules, excused absences, and child care assistance – while balancing school, pregnancy, their health, and their growing family. This week, House Republicans passed legislation that does just that.
This is common sense: Student mothers choosing life should have every opportunity to know and exercise their rights while pursuing higher education, and they deserve our support and help to succeed on campus.
Rep. Ashley Hinson’s legislation, H.R. 6359, the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, requires universities and higher education institutions to communicate and distribute information informing pregnant students of their rights, accommodations, and resources available to them.
“College students who are pregnant or may become unexpectedly pregnant deserve to know every right and resource available to them, and it is unacceptable that so many often feel they have to choose between finishing their education and having their baby. My legislation empowers young women to choose life and ensures they have the information on their rights and resources necessary to build the best future for themselves and their child. I’m thrilled to see my bill pass the House as we continue to pursue policies that help families grow and thrive,” said Rep. Hinson.
Supporting Women and Families that Choose Life ✅
Pregnancy centers are typically non-profit, faith-based organizations that provide services to protect the lives of both the mother and the child, such as treatments, education on parenting and prenatal care, ultrasounds, transportation and housing referrals, and resources like diapers. In 2024 alone, these centers served nearly 2 million women and families.
Over and over again, however, the far left has put their radical agenda above the needs of pregnant women and growing families by trying to steer money away from pregnancy centers and towards facilities that provide abortions.
Previously, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services attempted to restrict Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) funds for pregnancy centers that provide support to mothers and families that choose life, clearly violating the 1996 law creating TANF that prohibits Administrations from regulating its funds. Let’s be clear: Restricting funding to pregnancy centers whose purpose is to serve and assist pregnant women is targeted, political, and harms women by taking away crucial resources.
H.R. 6945, the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act, introduced by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, prevents the Secretary of Health and Human Services from restricting funding for pregnancy centers that serve new mothers and families that choose life.
“The passage of the Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families is a win for women and their children. By securing the opportunity for TANF funding to go towards pregnancy resource centers, we are ensuring that mothers and families have access to life-affirming care, supplies, and support,” said Rep. Fischbach. “To see this bill pass during the week of the March for Life is especially powerful. We are proving that being pro-life means being pro-woman and pro-family. I am proud to lead this effort to protect the organizations that walk alongside women and protect the unborn.”
Reversing a Biden-Era Ban on Mining for Critical Minerals in Minnesota ✅
During the Biden Administration, officials pursued policies that shut down domestic energy production and critical mining projects, putting our national security and energy independence at risk, costing countless good-paying American jobs, and undermining the way of life and economies of communities that rely on mining.
In January 2023, the Biden Department of Interior (DOI) published a Public Land Order (PLO) essentially putting in place a 20-year ban on mining and other responsible resource extraction across 225,504 acres in the Superior National Forest in Northern Minnesota. PLO 7917 included a significant section of the Duluth Complex – one of the largest untapped mineral deposits in the world, containing 8 billion tons of copper and nickel as well as cobalt and platinum metal groups.
By blocking access to America’s abundant natural resources, anti-American development policies forced us to be more dependent on foreign adversaries like China for critical minerals and threaten America’s competitive edge in the 21st century. This week, House Republicans passed legislation to overturn the unlawful PLO 7917 and ensure future administrations are unable to implement similar dangerous mining bans.
H.J. Res. 140, introduced by Rep. Pete Stauber, expresses congressional disapproval of the Public Land Order No. 7917 that implemented a mineral withdrawal of approximately 225,504 acres, banning mining and other resource extraction in Northern Minnesota and putting our nation’s mineral security at risk.
“I'm thrilled the House has passed H.J. Res. 140 to repeal Biden's illegal mining ban that locked up 225,504 acres in Northern Minnesota, directly threatening our way of life. Growing up in the Northland, I've seen firsthand how these radical policies kill jobs and hurt families. This win allows for important proposed hardrock mining and helium projects to move forward in the state and federal permitting processes. The Iron Range mined the iron ore that helped this nation win two World Wars and I am confident we'll responsibly mine the critical minerals that will allow us to compete and win in the 21st Century,” said Rep. Stauber.
