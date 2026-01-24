California Recovery Center Launches State-Licensed DUI Program to Promote Safer Roads and Support Lasting Sobriety
California Recovery Center launched a state‑licensed DUI program in Roseville, offering court‑ and DMV‑approved counseling programs to reduce repeat offenses.
Alcohol-related incidents remain a significant concern on California roads, impacting lives and communities. CRC’s DUI Program goes beyond compliance; it provides education, counseling, and resources to help individuals make meaningful changes, reduce the risk of repeat offenses, and reintegrate into society as responsible, productive members.
Programs Offered
Wet Reckless Program
3-Month First Offender Program
6-Month First Offender Program
9-Month First Offender Program
Each program is tailored to meet California DMV and court requirements, with lengths determined by factors such as offense severity and court directives. Participants benefit from counseling sessions, education classes, and relapse prevention strategies that are all aimed at reducing impaired driving and promoting long-term sobriety.
"Driving under the influence is not just a legal issue; it’s a public safety and health concern," said Joanne Chadaris, DUI Program Director at CRC. "Our mission is to help individuals understand the impact of alcohol and drug use, make safer choices, and return to their communities with the tools to thrive."
Will Mentesh, the Founder and CEO of California Recovery Center, stated, "This program reflects our commitment to creating safer roads and healthier communities. At CRC, we believe in second chances and providing the resources people need to turn their lives around. Our DUI Program is more than compliance - it’s about transformation and hope."
Location & Hours
Office: 920 Reserve Dr., Suite 180, Roseville, California 95678
Counseling Hours: Tuesday - Friday, 2:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Business Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
DUI Enrollment is now open. For more information or to register, visit www.calrecoverycenter.com/treatment-services/dui-program or call (916) 587-8384.
About California Recovery Center
California Recovery Center is a premier addiction treatment facility in Roseville, California dedicated to helping individuals achieve sustainable recovery through personalized care, evidence-based practices, and a supportive environment.
