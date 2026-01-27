Personata Studios Debuts 'Human-Led, AI-Powered' Custom Music for Life’s Major Milestones

Personal Milestone Packages from $149 to $2,999; Corporate Sonic Branding Also Available

Instead of a traditional speech, my father-in-law moved everyone to tears with our custom song. It became the soundtrack to the first hours of our marriage.” — Connor Depriest

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personata Studios today announced its launch in the United States and the United Kingdom with a simple premise: some moments deserve their own song. Personata creates custom, broadcast-quality music for weddings and life milestones—plus original sonic branding for companies—through a strictly human-led creative process enhanced by AI.“Personata songs are for the moments where words aren’t enough,” said Steve Gold, COO. “Music creates an emotional connection that stays with people long after a speech or a gift is forgotten. We built a white-glove experience that turns real stories into professional songs people will play for years.”Each project begins with a guided discovery process to capture the details that matter most. From there, experienced songwriters shape the lyrics and producers craft the sound, using AI as a supporting tool within a human-led workflow. Through its patent-pending process, every Personata is written exclusively for the client and delivered as a finished, streaming-ready master alongside lyric keepsakes and a custom digital experience.“Technology has made personalized music possible at scale, but authenticity still comes from the human heart,” said David Moss, CEO and Founder of Personata Studios. “We don’t press an ‘AI button’ to generate tracks. We use technology to remove barriers to creation—not the creativity itself. When human artistry leads the process, music becomes a bridge for families, couples, and communities.Personata’s personal milestone offerings begin at $149 for a two-minute tribute. The flagship Wedding Experience package delivers a complete $2,999 soundtrack crafted for a couple’s big day. The studio also produces corporate brand themes, jingles, and campaign-ready music for organizations seeking modern sonic branding.“Personata changed my wedding,” said Connor Depriest, an early customer. “Instead of a traditional speech, my father-in-law moved everyone to tears with our custom song. We had planned to listen to the new Taylor Swift album on the drive to our honeymoon—but we played our song the entire way. It became the soundtrack to the first hours of our marriage.”###About Personata StudiosPersonata Studios is a Fort Lauderdale-based music production company creating custom songs for life’s most meaningful moments. Through a human-led, AI-enhanced process, the studio serves individuals celebrating milestones and businesses seeking authentic sonic branding. Learn more at https://personatastudios.com/

Personata Introduction

